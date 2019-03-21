European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 002-002 - REPORT on discharge in respect of the implementation of the budget of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the financial year 2017 - A8-0135/2019(002-002)

Log in
AMENDMENTS 002-002 - REPORT on discharge in respect of the implementation of the budget of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the financial year 2017 - A8-0135/2019(002-002)

03/21/2019 | 04:55am EDT

21.3.2019

Amendment 2

A8-0135/2

Laura Agea, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Isabella Adinolfi, Rolandas Paksas, Rosa D'Amato on behalf of the EFDD Group

Report

Petri Sarvamaa

Discharge 2017: European Medicines Agency (EMA) 2018/2185(DEC)

Motion for a resolution Paragraph 25

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

A8-0135/2019

25. Notes that the Court issued an emphasis of matter paragraph in relation to the two London-based agencies, concerning the United Kingdom's decision to withdraw from the European Union; notes that the seat of the Agency will move to Amsterdam at the beginning of 2019 and that the Agency's accounts include provisions for related costs amounting to EUR 18 600 000; regrets that the lease agreement for the London based premises sets a rental period until 2039 with no exit clause; deeply regrets that the notes to the accounts disclose an amount of EUR 489 000 000 remaining rent until 2039, of which a maximum amount of EUR 465 000 000 corresponding to the lease period after the Agency's planned move to Amsterdam is disclosed as a contingent liability; urges the Agency and the European Commission to do their utmost to minimise the financial, administrative and operational impact of the unfavourable lease agreement and to report to the discharge authority on the developments in this regard;

25. Notes that the Court issued an emphasis of matter paragraph in relation to the two London-based agencies, concerning the United Kingdom's decision to withdraw from the European Union; notes that the seat of the Agency will move to Amsterdam at the beginning of 2019 and that the Agency's accounts include provisions for related costs amounting to EUR 18 600 000; regrets that the lease agreement for the London based premises sets a rental period until 2039 with no exit clause; deeply regrets that the notes to the accounts disclose an amount of EUR 489 000 000 remaining rent until 2039, of which a maximum amount of EUR 465 000 000 corresponding to the lease period after the Agency's planned move to Amsterdam is disclosed as a contingent liability; notes with concern that the procedure did not follow the rules of sound financial management and regrets that the proposed solution of sub-letting the London based premises will have a financial impact between 2019 and 2020; urges the Agency and the European Commission to do their utmost to minimise the financial, administrative and operational impact of the unfavourable lease agreement and to report to the discharge authority on the developments in

AMP8_AMA(2019)0135(002-002)EN.docx

PE637.657v01-00

this regard;

Or. en

AMP8_AMA(2019)0135(002-002)EN.docx

PE637.657v01-00

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 08:54:04 UTC
