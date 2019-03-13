European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 007-014 - MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION on the recommendations for opening of trade negotiations between the EU and the US - B8-0163/2019(007-014)

12.3.2019 B8-0163/7

Recommendations for opening of trade negotiations between the EU and the US

Recital K

K. whereas the TTIP negotiations have clearly shown that at this stage the political and economic conditions for a comprehensive trade agreement between the EU and the US have not been met as a result of the complexity of the undertaking and the differing trade approaches and rules of the two parties; whereas, however, previous experiences have indicated that limited agreements could be concluded positively;

K. whereas the TTIP negotiations have clearly shown that at this stage the political and economic conditions for a comprehensive trade agreement between the EU and the US have not been met as a result of the complexity of the undertaking and the differing trade approaches and rules of the two parties; whereas the European Union is open to limited agreements that could be beneficial to European industries;

Recommendations for opening of trade negotiations between the EU and the US

Paragraph 1

1. Takes note of the Joint US-EU Statement of 25 July 2018; recalls that the goal of this statement is to avoid an escalation of trade tensions; regrets the fact that prior to the visit the European Parliament was not informed about the content and objectives of the Statement;

1. Takes note of the Joint US-EU Statement of 25 July 2018; recalls that the goal of this statement is to avoid an escalation of trade tensions; regrets the fact that prior to the visit the European Parliament was not informed about the content and objectives of the Statement; recalls that the Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Commissioner Cecilia Malmström went to the US without having been given a mandate by either the Council of the European Union or the European Parliament;

Recommendations for opening of trade negotiations between the EU and the US

Paragraph 2

2. Reiterates that the EU should not negotiate with the US under threat; notes, however, that the recommendations to open negotiations for a WTO compliant agreement are essential to uphold and fully implement the commitments agreed between the EU and the US in the Statement;

2. Reiterates that the EU should not negotiate with the US under threat; notes, however, that the recommendations to open negotiations for a WTO-compliant agreement are essential to uphold and fully implement the commitments agreed between the EU and the US in the Statement, which consist of increasing EU imports of soybeans from the United States and importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) to diversify EU energy supply;

Recommendations for opening of trade negotiations between the EU and the US

Paragraph 7

7. Notes that the US Specific Negotiating Objectives for the Initiation of US-EU negotiations seek to secure comprehensive market access for US agricultural goods to the EU by reducing or eliminating tariffs, as well as reducing barriers associated with differences in regulations and standards; underlines that agriculture is not covered by the Joint Statement; notes that the Commission's draft negotiating mandate strictly focuses on the removal of tariffs on industrial goods, including the car sector, while excluding agricultural products; notes that the Commission paved the way for an increase in the EU market share for soybeans from 9 % to 75 % between August 2017 and January 2019;

7. Notes that the US Specific Negotiating Objectives for the Initiation of US-EU negotiations seek to secure comprehensive market access for US agricultural goods to the EU by reducing or eliminating tariffs, as well as reducing barriers associated with differences in regulations and standards; underlines that agriculture is not covered by the Joint Statement; notes that, even if the Commission's draft negotiating mandate strictly focuses on the removal of tariffs on industrial goods, including the car sector, while excluding agricultural products, it is however worried about this dual situation, because the Commission paved the way for an increase in the EU market share for soybeans from 9 % to 75 % between August 2017 and January 2019;

Recommendations for opening of trade negotiations between the EU and the US

Paragraph 7 a (new)

7a. Notes that a very clear commitment should be made by the Commission to ensure that agricultural goods will be excluded, by any means, from potential future negotiations;

