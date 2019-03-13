European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 015-022 - MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION on the recommendations for opening of trade negotiations between the EU and the US - B8-0163/2019(015-022)

12.3.2019 B8-0163/15

Amendment 15

Yannick Jadot, Reinhard Bütikofer on behalf of the Verts/ALE Group

Motion for a resolution B8-0163/2019
Bernd Lange
on behalf of the Committee on International Trade

Recommendations for opening of trade negotiations between the EU and the US

Paragraph 2

2. Reiterates that the EU should not negotiate with the US under threat; notes, however, that the recommendations to open negotiations for a WTO compliant agreement are essential to uphold and fully implement the commitments agreed between the EU and the US in the Statement;

2. Supports the line of the Commission not to negotiate under threat; is surprised, therefore, that the Commission recommends opening negotiations for a WTO-compatible free trade agreement;

Amendment 16
Yannick Jadot, Reinhard Bütikofer
on behalf of the Verts/ALE Group

Motion for a resolution B8-0163/2019 Bernd Lange on behalf of the Committee on International Trade

Recommendations for opening of trade negotiations between the EU and the US

Paragraph 6

6. Reiterates that neither the EU nor the US negotiating directives envisage a resumption of the TTIP negotiations; takes the view that a limited agreement with the US on the elimination of tariffs for industrial goods, including cars, and which takes European industrial sensitivities related to the difference in energy and regulatory costs into account, as well as a conformity assessment agreement with no changes to EU standards and rules, could pave the way to launching a new process to work towards mutually beneficial trade relations and thereby ease current trade tensions; emphasises that any agreement must be compatible with WTO rules and obligations, including GATT Article XXIV; notes that the Commission's recommendations to open negotiations should not be construed as an indication that it would be willing to derogate from existing trade and investment policies as outlined in the Trade for All strategy;

6. Takes the view that a limited agreement with the US on the elimination of tariffs for industrial goods derogates from the Commission's comprehensive Trade for All Strategy, which also includes enforceable labour and environmental standards, and risks being incompatible with GATT Article XXIV if the automobile sector is excluded; takes note of the Commission's reasoning of special circumstances for pursuing this approach;

Amendment 17
Yannick Jadot, Reinhard Bütikofer
on behalf of the Verts/ALE Group

Motion for a resolution B8-0163/2019 Bernd Lange on behalf of the Committee on International Trade

Recommendations for opening of trade negotiations between the EU and the US

Paragraph 11

11. Deeply regrets the withdrawal of the US from the Paris Agreement; recalls that the European Parliament stressed in its resolution on climate diplomacy that the EU should make the ratification and implementation of the Paris Agreement a condition for future trade agreements; highlights nevertheless that the recommendations refer to a limited agreement and not a comprehensive free trade agreement; considers, therefore, that any such agreements should represent an exception dictated by specific circumstances, and in any case not create a precedent for the European Union in future negotiations; notes, in this context, that the resolution on climate diplomacy stresses the importance of closely cooperating with the US, and calls on the Commission to engage with the US on climate and sustainability policies;

11. Deeply regrets the US announcement to withdraw from the Paris Agreement; recalls that the European Parliament stressed in its resolution on climate diplomacy that the EU should make the ratification and implementation of the Paris Agreement a pre-condition for future trade agreements, as also proposed by the delegations of some Member States to the Environment Council on 1 March 2019; notes that the European Parliament's resolution on climate diplomacy also stresses the importance of closely cooperating with the US, and calls on the Commission to engage with the US on climate and sustainability policies;

Amendment 18
Yannick Jadot
on behalf of the Verts/ALE Group

Motion for a resolution B8-0163/2019 Bernd Lange on behalf of the Committee on International Trade

Recommendations for opening of trade negotiations between the EU and the US

Paragraph 12

12. Believes that the conclusion of a trade and conformity assessment agreement with the US under the above-mentioned conditions does not reflect the general principles of EU trade agreements; believes, however, that, given the exceptional circumstances, the opening of negotiations of an agreement with a limited scope and articulated red lines with the US has the potential to produce an outcome that could be in the interests of European citizens, societies and businesses, in particular SMEs, could generate economic growth, as well as establish a more positive climate between the partners that could help them to tackle global challenges together, including the reform of the WTO, by contributing to overcoming the current trade deadlock, but can only be successful and would only be in conformity with a values-based EU trade policy if the following minimum conditions are met:

(1) The lifting of tariffs on aluminium and steel pursuant to Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962 before the conclusion of the agreement;

(2) A comprehensive consultation process with civil society and a sustainability impact assessment of the

12. Believes that negotiations on a trade agreement with the US under the above-mentioned conditions cannot succeed in producing an outcome that would be in the interests of European citizens and in conformity with a values-based EU trade policy;

proposed agreement, and the taking into account of the impact assessments and studies already carried out in this field;

