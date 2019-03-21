European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 020-020 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council amending Regulation (EU) No 1343/2011 on certain provisions for fishing in the GFCM (General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean) Agreement area - A8-0381/2018(020-020)

20.3.2019 A8-0381/20

Report A8-0381/2018 Linnéa Engström

Fishing in the GFCM (General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean) Agreement area (COM(2018)0143 - C8-0123/2018 - 2018/0069(COD))

Proposal for a regulation -

AMENDMENTS BY THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT*

to the Commission proposal

REGULATION (EU) 2019/...

OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL

amending Regulation (EU) No 1343/2011 on certain provisions for fishing in the GFCM

(General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean) Agreement area

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN UNION,

Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, and in particular Article 43(2) thereof,

Having regard to the proposal from the European Commission,

After transmission of the draft legislative act to the national parliaments,

Having regard to the opinion of the European Economic and Social Committee1,

Acting in accordance with the ordinary legislative procedure2,

OJ C 283, 10.8.2018, p. 95.

Position of the European Parliament of … (not yet published in the Official Journal) and decision of the Council of …

Whereas:

(1) The Agreement for the establishment of the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean ('the GFCM Agreement') provides an appropriate framework for multilateral cooperation to promote the development, conservation, rational management and best utilisation of living marine resources in the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea at levels which are considered sustainable and at low risk of collapse.

(2) One of the objectives of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), as set out in Regulation (EU) No 1380/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council3, is to ensure that fishing and aquaculture activities are environmentally sustainable in the long term and are managed in a way that is consistent with the objectives of achieving economic, social and employment benefits, and of contributing to the availability of food supplies.

(3) The Union, as well as Bulgaria, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Malta, Romania and Slovenia, are contracting parties to the GFCM Agreement.

Regulation (EU) No 1380/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11 December 2013 on the Common Fisheries Policy, amending Council Regulations (EC) No 1954/2003 and (EC) No 1224/2009 and repealing Council Regulations (EC) No 2371/2002 and (EC) No 639/2004 and Council Decision 2004/585/EC (OJ L 354, 28.12.2013, p. 22).

(4) Recommendations adopted by the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean ('the GFCM') are binding on its contracting parties. As the Union is a contracting party to the GFCM Agreement, those recommendations are binding on the Union and should therefore be implemented in Union law unless their content is already covered thereby.

(5) Regulation (EU) No 1343/2011 of the European Parliament and of the Council4 lays down certain provisions for fishing in the GFCM Agreement area. It is the appropriate legislative act for implementing the content of GFCM recommendations adopted by the GFCM and not yet covered by Union law.

4

Regulation (EU) No 1343/2011 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 December 2011 on certain provisions for fishing in the GFCM (General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean) Agreement area and amending Council Regulation (EC) No 1967/2006 concerning management measures for the sustainable exploitation of fishery resources in the Mediterranean Sea (OJ L 347, 30.12.2011, p. 44).

(6)At its Annual Session in 2015, the GFCM adopted Recommendation GFCM/39/2015/2 on the establishment of a set of minimum standards for bottom trawling fisheries on demersal stocks in the Strait of Sicily. Those standards include technical conservation measures for deep-water rose shrimp (Parapenaeus longirostris) and hake (Merluccius merluccius). Parts of those measures are already contained in Annex III to Council Regulation (EC) No 1967/20065 on minimum conservation reference sizes of the species concerned. However, the measures concerning fleet management contained in Recommendation 39/2015/2 should be implemented in Union law by means of Regulation (EU) No 1343/2011.

5

Council Regulation (EC) No 1967/2006 of 21 December 2006 concerning management measures for the sustainable exploitation of fishery resources in the Mediterranean Sea, amending Regulation (EEC) No 2847/93 and repealing Regulation (EC) No 1626/94 (OJ L 409, 30.12.2006, p. 11).