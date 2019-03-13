European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 040-045 - MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION on the recommendations for opening of trade negotiations between the EU and the US - B8-0163/2019(040-045)

12.3.2019 B8-0163/40

Amendment 40

Recommendations for opening of trade negotiations between the EU and the US

Motion for a resolution

Paragraph 11 b (new)

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

11b. Insists on a comprehensive consultation process with civil society and an impact assessment of any proposed trade deal, including its potential impact on CO2 emissions, in line with commitments under the Paris Agreement and other multilateral environment agreements;

Or. en

AM1179508EN.docx PE635.421v01-00

United in diversity

Paragraph 11 c (new)

11c. Considers it unacceptable to jeopardise the REACH Regulation1 through transatlantic negotiations on regulatory cooperation and mutual recognition of standards for the chemical industry; stresses that the intention to reduce costs for the chemical industry may under no circumstances prevail over the health of citizens and safeguarding the environment;

_________________

1 Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 December 2006 concerning the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), establishing a European Chemicals Agency, amending Directive 1999/45/EC and repealing Council Regulation (EEC) No 793/93 and Commission Regulation (EC) No 1488/94 as well as Council Directive 76/769/EEC and Commission Directives 91/155/EEC, 93/67/EEC, 93/105/EC and 2000/21/EC (OJ L 396, 30.12.2006, p. 1).

Or. en

AM1179508EN.docx PE635.421v01-00

Paragraph 11 d (new)

11d. Reminds the Commission of the commitment to promoting an ambitious and innovative sustainable development chapter in all trade and investment agreements in accordance with Article 21(2)(d), (f) and (h) of the Treaty on European Union, and that in relations with the US, this chapter should contain far-reaching commitments on all core labour rights in line with the fundamental conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), on ensuring high levels of occupational health and safety and decent working conditions in accordance with the ILO Decent Work Agenda, and on environmental protection in relation to multilateral environment agreements; points out that this agreement would be of direct concern to the entire industrial sector in the Union; underlines the relevance of costs for decent working conditions and environmentally sustainable production in the Union, and that unfair competition must be prevented by an enforceable trade and sustainable development chapter;

Or. en

AM1179508EN.docx PE635.421v01-00

Paragraph 11 e (new)

11e. Considers that the Commission's proposals for negotiating mandates must always be compatible with its obligation to protect labour rights, the public sector and services, and the highest standards of health protection for consumers, applying the precautionary principle in any possible agreement;

Or. en

AM1179508EN.docx PE635.421v01-00

12.3.2019

B8-0163/44

Motion for a resolution Bernd Lange on behalf of the Committee on International Trade

Paragraph 12

12. Believes that the conclusion of a trade and conformity assessment agreement with the US under the above-mentioned conditions does not reflect the general principles of EU trade agreements; believes, however, that, given the exceptional circumstances, the opening of negotiations of an agreement with a limited scope and articulated red lines with the US has the potential to produce an outcome that could be in the interests of European citizens, societies and businesses, in particular SMEs, could generate economic growth, as well as establish a more positive climate between the partners that could help them to tackle global challenges together, including the reform of the WTO, by contributing to overcoming the current trade deadlock, but can only be successful and would only be in conformity with a values-based EU trade policy if the following minimum conditions are met:

(1) The lifting of tariffs on aluminium and steel pursuant to Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962 before the conclusion of the agreement;

AM1179508EN.docx

B8-0163/2019

12. Believes that negotiations on a trade agreement with the US under the above-mentioned conditions will not succeed in producing an outcome that would be in the interests of European citizens and therefore calls on the Council not to endorse the recommendations for authorising the opening of negotiations of an agreement with the US on the elimination of tariffs for industrial goods and on conformity assessment in their current form;

PE635.421v01-00