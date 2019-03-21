European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 055-055 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment - A8-0175/2019(055-055)

20.3.2019 A8-0175/55

Amendment 55

Peter Liese, Markus Ferber on behalf of the PPE Group

Report A8-0175/2019 Bas Eickhout, Sirpa Pietikäinen

#The establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment ((COM(2018)0353 - C8-0207/2018 - 2018/0178(COD)))

Proposal for a regulation

Article 1

Text proposed by the Commission

Article 1

Subject matter and scope

1. This Regulation establishes the criteria for determining whether an economic activity is environmentally sustainable for the purposes of establishing the degree of environmental sustainability of an investment.

2. This Regulation applies to the following:

(a) measures adopted by Member States or by the Union setting out any requirements on market actors in respect of financial products or corporate bonds that are marketed as environmentally sustainable.

(b) financial market participants offering financial products as environmentally sustainable investments or as investments having similar characteristics.

Amendment

Article 1 Subject matter and scope

1. This Regulation establishes the criteria for determining the degree of environmental impact and sustainability of an economic activity for the purposes of establishing the degree of environmental sustainability of an investment.

2. This Regulation applies to the following:

(a) measures adopted by Member States or by the Union setting out any requirements on financial market participants in respect of financial products or corporate bonds that are marketed within the Union as environmentally sustainable.

(b) financial market participants offering within the Union financial products as environmentally sustainable investments or as investments having similar characteristics, and

(ba) financial market participants offering other financial products except where:

(i) the financial market participant attests that the established technical screening criteria do not apply to the economic activities funded by its financial products or,

(ii) the financial market participant declares in its prospectus that its financial products do not pursue sustainability objectives.

2a. The criteria referred to in the first paragraph of this Article may be used for the purpose mentioned in that paragraph by financial services providers that are not addressed by the second paragraph of this Article, or on a voluntary basis, and with respect to other financial products than those established in the first paragraph of Article 2.

