Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 055-055 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment - A8-0175/2019(055-055)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 04:55am EDT

20.3.2019 A8-0175/55

Amendment 55

Peter Liese, Markus Ferber on behalf of the PPE Group

Report A8-0175/2019 Bas Eickhout, Sirpa Pietikäinen

#The establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment ((COM(2018)0353 - C8-0207/2018 - 2018/0178(COD)))

Proposal for a regulation

Article 1

Text proposed by the Commission

Article 1

Subject matter and scope

1. This Regulation establishes the criteria for determining whether an economic activity is environmentally sustainable for the purposes of establishing the degree of environmental sustainability of an investment.

2. This Regulation applies to the following:

(a) measures adopted by Member States or by the Union setting out any requirements on market actors in respect of financial products or corporate bonds that are marketed as environmentally sustainable.

(b) financial market participants offering financial products as environmentally sustainable investments or as investments having similar characteristics.

AMP8_AMA(2019)0175(001-001)_EN.docx

Amendment

Article 1 Subject matter and scope

1. This Regulation establishes the criteria for determining the degree of environmental impact and sustainability of an economic activity for the purposes of establishing the degree of environmental sustainability of an investment.

2. This Regulation applies to the following:

(a) measures adopted by Member States or by the Union setting out any requirements on financial market participants in respect of financial products or corporate bonds that are marketed within the Union as environmentally sustainable.

(b) financial market participants offering within the Union financial products as environmentally sustainable investments or as investments having similar characteristics, and

(ba) financial market participants offering other financial products except where:

PE635.500v01-00

(i) the financial market participant attests that the established technical screening criteria do not apply to the economic activities funded by its financial products or,

(ii) the financial market participant declares in its prospectus that its financial products do not pursue sustainability objectives.

2a. The criteria referred to in the first paragraph of this Article may be used for the purpose mentioned in that paragraph by financial services providers that are not addressed by the second paragraph of this Article, or on a voluntary basis, and with respect to other financial products than those established in the first paragraph of Article 2.

Or. en

AMP8_AMA(2019)0175(001-001)_EN.docx

PE635.500v01-00

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 08:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36aWarm February helps UK retail sales keep up strength in 2019
RE
05:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 271-271 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on copyright in the Digital Single Market - A8-0245/2018(271-271)
PU
05:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 242-248 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(242-248)
PU
05:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on discharge in respect of the implementation of the budget of the eighth, ninth, tenth and eleventh European Development Funds for the financial year 2017 - A8-0107/2019(001-001)
PU
05:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 153-162 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council establishing the Creative Europe programme (2021 to 2027) and repealing Regulation (EU) No 1295/2013 - A8-0156/2019(153-162)
PU
05:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 272-272 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on copyright in the Digital Single Market - A8-0245/2018(272-272)
PU
05:30aNorges Bank Raises Key Rate to 1%, Bucking Trend
DJ
05:17aPhilippines central bank holds rate steady, warns on budget impasse
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Cancer Verdict Pummels Bayer
2ENQUEST PLC : ENQUEST : Oil firm EnQuest to focus on cutting debt as profits jump
3SK HYNIX INC : South Korea chipmaker shares rise on Micron's industry recovery outlook
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Joins Chorus Of Profit Warnings
5EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Short & distort? The ugly war between CEOs and activist critics

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.