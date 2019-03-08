European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 079-079 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on combating fraud and counterfeiting of non-cash means of payment and replacing Council Framework Decision 2001/413/JHA - A8-0276/2018(079-079)

6.3.2019 A8-0276/79

Amendment 79

Claude Moraes on behalf of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs

Report A8-0276/2018 Sylvia-Yvonne Kaufmann

Combating fraud and counterfeiting of non-cash means of payment (COM(2017)0489 - C8-0311/2017 - 2017/0226(COD))

Proposal for a directive -

AMENDMENTS BY THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT*

to the Commission proposal

---------------------------------------------------------

DIRECTIVE (EU) NO…/…

OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL

of …

on combating fraud and counterfeiting of non-cash means of payment and replacing Council Framework Decision 2001/413/JHA

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN UNION,

Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, and in particular Article 83(1) thereof,

*

Amendments: new or amended text is highlighted in bold italics; deletions are indicated by the symbol ▌.

Having regard to the proposal from the European Commission,

After transmission of the draft legislative act to the national parliaments,

Having regard to the opinion of the European Economic and Social Committee1,

Acting in accordance with the ordinary legislative procedure2,

1 OJ C 197, 8.6.2018, p. 24.

2 Position of the European Parliament of … (not yet published in the Official Journal) and decision of the Council of ….

Whereas:

(1) Fraud and counterfeiting of non-cash means of payment are threats to security, as they represent a source of income for organised crime and are therefore enablers for other criminal activities such as terrorism, drug trafficking and trafficking in human beings.

(2) Fraud and counterfeiting of non-cash means of payment also represent obstacles to the digital single market, as they erode consumers' trust and cause direct economic loss.

(3) Council Framework Decision 2001/413/JHA3▌ needs to be updated and complemented in order to include further provisions on offences in particular with regard to computer-related fraud, and on penalties, prevention, assistance to victims and cross-border cooperation.

(4) Significant gaps and differences in Member States' laws in the areas of fraud and of counterfeiting of non-cash means of payment can obstruct the prevention, detection and sanctioning of those types of crime and other serious and organised crimes related to and enabled by them, and make▌ police and judicial cooperation more complicated and therefore less effective, with negative consequences for security.

3

Council Framework Decision 2001/413/JHA of 28 May 2001 combating fraud and counterfeiting of non-cash means of payment (OJ L 149, 2.6.2001, p. 1).

(5) Fraud and counterfeiting of non-cash means of payment have a significant cross-border dimension, accentuated by an increasing digital component, which underlines the need for further action to approximate criminal legislation in the areas of fraud and of counterfeiting of non-cash means of payment.

(6) Recent years have brought not only an exponential increase in the digital economy, but also a proliferation of innovation in many areas, including payment technologies. New payment technologies involve the use of new types of payment instruments, which, while creating new opportunities for consumers and businesses, also increase opportunities for fraud. Consequently, the legal framework must remain relevant and up-to-date against the background of those technological developments, on the basis of a technology-neutral approach.

(7) Fraud is not only used to fund criminal groups, but also limits the development of the digital single market and makes citizens more reluctant to make online purchases.