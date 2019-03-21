European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 085-092 - REPORT on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance - A8-0170/2019(085-092)

20.3.2019

Amendment 85

Report

Jeppe Kofod, Luděk Niedermayer

Report on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance (2018/2121(INI))

Motion for a resolution Paragraph 16 a (new)

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

A8-0170/85

A8-0170/2019

16a. Notes that Council Directive 2011/85/EU on requirements for budgetary frameworks of the Member States requires Member States to ensure the timely and regular publication of tax data for all subsectors of general government, including information on the impact of tax expenditures on revenues; is worried that this obligation is not being enforced by most Member States; calls on the Commission to assess the implementation of this requirement and to use that information to assess the cost of tax incentives in each Member State;

20.3.2019

Amendment 86

Report

Jeppe Kofod, Luděk Niedermayer

Report on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance (2018/2121(INI))

Motion for a resolution Paragraph 16 b (new)

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

A8-0170/86

A8-0170/2019

16b. Notes that, to date, while the Commission performs a VAT tax gap estimate for the EU, only fifteen Member States prepare their own national tax gap estimates; calls on each Member State, under the guidance of the Commission, to prepare a comprehensive tax gap estimate, not limited to VAT and including an assessment of the cost of all tax incentives;

20.3.2019

Amendment 87

Report

Jeppe Kofod, Luděk Niedermayer

Report on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance (2018/2121(INI))

Motion for a resolution Paragraph 22 a (new)

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

A8-0170/87

A8-0170/2019

22a. Notes that the latest estimates of tax evasion within the EU point to a figure of approximately EUR 825 billion per year1a;

__________________

1a Richard Murphy, 'The European Tax Gap', 2019 -http://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Documents/EUTaxGapJan19.pdf

20.3.2019

Amendment 88

Report

Jeppe Kofod, Luděk Niedermayer

Report on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance (2018/2121(INI))

Motion for a resolution Paragraph 29 a (new)

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

A8-0170/88

A8-0170/2019

29a. Calls on the Commission to publish a legislative package regulating tax planning schemes and outlawing those of an aggressive nature, notably through strict anti-abuse rules that would apply both within and outside the EU;

20.3.2019

Amendment 89

A8-0170/89

Jeppe Kofod, Peter Simon, Pervenche Berès, Paul Tang, Evelyn Regner, Virginie Rozière, Ramón Jáuregui Atondo, Mady Delvaux on behalf of the S&D Group

Report

Jeppe Kofod, Luděk Niedermayer

Report on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance (2018/2121(INI))

Motion for a resolution Paragraph 36

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

A8-0170/2019

36. Notes that an exit tax was adopted by the EU in ATAD I, allowing Member States to tax the economic value of capital gain created on its territory even when that gain has not yet been realised at the time of exit; considers that the principle of taxing profits made in Member States before they leave the Union should be strengthened, for example through coordinated withholding taxes on interests and royalties, so as to close existing loopholes and avoid profits leaving the EU untaxed; calls on the Council to resume negotiations on the interest and royalties proposal41; notes that tax treaties often reduce the withholding tax rate with a view to avoiding double taxation42;

__________________

41 Proposal for a Council directive of 11 November 2011 on a common system of taxation applicable to interest and royalty payments made between associated companies of different Member States (COM(2011)0714).

42 Hearson M., The European Union's Tax Treaties with Developing Countries: leading By Example?, 27 September 2018.

36. Notes that an exit tax was adopted by the EU in ATAD I, allowing Member States to tax the economic value of capital gain created on its territory even when that gain has not yet been realised at the time of exit; considers that the principle of taxing profits made in Member States before they leave the Union should be strengthened, for example through coordinated withholding taxes on interests and royalties, so as to close existing loopholes and avoid profits leaving the EU untaxed; calls on the Council to resume negotiations on the interest and royalties proposal41, including a minimum level of taxation; notes that tax treaties often reduce the withholding tax rate with a view to avoiding double taxation42;

__________________

41 Proposal for a Council directive of 11 November 2011 on a common system of taxation applicable to interest and royalty payments made between associated companies of different Member States (COM(2011)0714).

42 Hearson M., The European Union's Tax Treaties with Developing Countries: Leading By Example?, 27 September 2018.

