Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 085-092 - REPORT on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance - A8-0170/2019(085-092)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 08:20am EDT

20.3.2019

Amendment 85

Report

Jeppe Kofod, Luděk Niedermayer

Report on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance (2018/2121(INI))

Motion for a resolution Paragraph 16 a (new)

Motion for a resolution

AM1180259EN.docx

Amendment

A8-0170/85

A8-0170/2019

16a. Notes that Council Directive 2011/85/EU on requirements for budgetary frameworks of the Member States requires Member States to ensure the timely and regular publication of tax data for all subsectors of general government, including information on the impact of tax expenditures on revenues; is worried that this obligation is not being enforced by most Member States; calls on the Commission to assess the implementation of this requirement and to use that information to assess the cost of tax incentives in each Member State;

Or. en

PE637.644v01-00

United in diversity

20.3.2019

Amendment 86

Report

Jeppe Kofod, Luděk Niedermayer

Report on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance (2018/2121(INI))

Motion for a resolution Paragraph 16 b (new)

Motion for a resolution

AM1180259EN.docx

Amendment

A8-0170/86

A8-0170/2019

16b. Notes that, to date, while the Commission performs a VAT tax gap estimate for the EU, only fifteen Member States prepare their own national tax gap estimates; calls on each Member State, under the guidance of the Commission, to prepare a comprehensive tax gap estimate, not limited to VAT and including an assessment of the cost of all tax incentives;

Or. en

PE637.644v01-00

United in diversity

20.3.2019

Amendment 87

Report

Jeppe Kofod, Luděk Niedermayer

Report on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance (2018/2121(INI))

Motion for a resolution Paragraph 22 a (new)

Motion for a resolution

AM1180259EN.docx

Amendment

A8-0170/87

A8-0170/2019

22a. Notes that the latest estimates of tax evasion within the EU point to a figure of approximately EUR 825 billion per year1a;

__________________

1a Richard Murphy, 'The European Tax Gap', 2019 -http://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Documents/EUTaxGapJan19.pdf

Or. en

PE637.644v01-00

United in diversity

20.3.2019

Amendment 88

Report

Jeppe Kofod, Luděk Niedermayer

Report on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance (2018/2121(INI))

Motion for a resolution Paragraph 29 a (new)

Motion for a resolution

AM1180259EN.docx

Amendment

A8-0170/88

A8-0170/2019

29a. Calls on the Commission to publish a legislative package regulating tax planning schemes and outlawing those of an aggressive nature, notably through strict anti-abuse rules that would apply both within and outside the EU;

Or. en

PE637.644v01-00

United in diversity

20.3.2019

Amendment 89

A8-0170/89

Jeppe Kofod, Peter Simon, Pervenche Berès, Paul Tang, Evelyn Regner, Virginie Rozière, Ramón Jáuregui Atondo, Mady Delvaux on behalf of the S&D Group

Report

Jeppe Kofod, Luděk Niedermayer

Report on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance (2018/2121(INI))

Motion for a resolution Paragraph 36

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

A8-0170/2019

36. Notes that an exit tax was adopted by the EU in ATAD I, allowing Member States to tax the economic value of capital gain created on its territory even when that gain has not yet been realised at the time of exit; considers that the principle of taxing profits made in Member States before they leave the Union should be strengthened, for example through coordinated withholding taxes on interests and royalties, so as to close existing loopholes and avoid profits leaving the EU untaxed; calls on the Council to resume negotiations on the interest and royalties proposal41; notes that tax treaties often reduce the withholding tax rate with a view to avoiding double taxation42;

__________________

41 Proposal for a Council directive of 11 November 2011 on a common system of taxation applicable to interest and royalty payments made between associated companies of different Member States (COM(2011)0714).

42 Hearson M., The European Union's Tax Treaties with Developing Countries: leading By Example?, 27 September 2018.

36. Notes that an exit tax was adopted by the EU in ATAD I, allowing Member States to tax the economic value of capital gain created on its territory even when that gain has not yet been realised at the time of exit; considers that the principle of taxing profits made in Member States before they leave the Union should be strengthened, for example through coordinated withholding taxes on interests and royalties, so as to close existing loopholes and avoid profits leaving the EU untaxed; calls on the Council to resume negotiations on the interest and royalties proposal41, including a minimum level of taxation; notes that tax treaties often reduce the withholding tax rate with a view to avoiding double taxation42;

__________________

41 Proposal for a Council directive of 11 November 2011 on a common system of taxation applicable to interest and royalty payments made between associated companies of different Member States (COM(2011)0714).

42 Hearson M., The European Union's Tax Treaties with Developing Countries: Leading By Example?, 27 September 2018.

AM1180259EN.docx

PE637.644v01-00

United in diversity

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 12:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:46aJobless Claims in the U.S. Declined in Mid-March
DJ
08:44aCANADA ADDS JOBS IN FEBRUARY, LED BY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES : Adp
RE
08:44aBOND REPORT : 10-year U.S. Government Bond Yield Extends Decline To Set Fresh 15-month Low
DJ
08:42aGlobal stocks wilt as Fed shift sparks stampede into bonds
RE
08:41aStocks wilt as Fed shift sparks stampede into bonds
RE
08:37aU.S. weekly jobless claims fall more than expected
RE
08:35aPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Dmitry Medvedev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on taking office as President of Kazakhstan
PU
08:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Set to Open Lower as Markets Parse Fed's Growth Concerns
DJ
08:30aUNITED STATES : Unemployment Claims better than estimates at 221K
08:30aUNITED STATES : Philly Fed manufacturing Index better than estimates at 13.7
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent warns of slower game launches after posting biggest ever profit drop
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..
3SK HYNIX INC : South Korea chipmaker shares rise on Micron's industry recovery outlook
4HEIDELBERGCEMENT : HEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019
5RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : shares fall after weak Asia demand prompts forecast cut

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.