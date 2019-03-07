European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 097-097 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the import of cultural goods - A8-0308/2018(097-097)

6.3.2019 A8-0308/97

Import of cultural goods

2017/0158(COD)

Proposal for a regulation -

REGULATION (EU) 2019/... OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE

COUNCIL

of ...

on the introduction and the import of cultural goods

(1) In ▌ light of the Council Conclusions of 12 February 2016 on the fight against the financing of terrorism, the Communication from the Commission to the European Parliament and the Council of 2 February 2016 on an Action Plan for strengthening the fight against terrorist financing and ▌ Directive (EU) 2017/541 of the European Parliament and of the Council1, common rules on trade with third countries should be adopted so as to ensure the effective protection against illicit trade in cultural goods and against their loss or destruction, the preservation of humanity's cultural heritage and the prevention of terrorist financing and money laundering through the sale of pillaged cultural goods to buyers in the Union.

(2) The exploitation of peoples and territories can lead to the illicit trade in cultural goods, in particular when such illicit trade originates from a context of armed conflict. In this respect, this Regulation should take into account regional and local characteristics of peoples and territories, rather than the market value of cultural goods.

Cultural goods are a part of cultural heritage and are often of major cultural, artistic, historical and scientific importance. Cultural heritage constitutes one of the basic elements of civilisation having, inter alia, symbolic value, and forming part of the cultural memory of humankind. It enriches the cultural life of all peoples and unites people through shared memory, knowledge and development of civilisation. It should therefore be protected from unlawful appropriation and pillage. Pillaging of archaeological sites has always happened, but has now reached an industrial scale and, together with trade in illegally excavated cultural goods, is a serious crime that causes significant suffering to those directly or indirectly affected. The illicit trade in cultural goods in many cases contributes to forceful cultural homogenisation or forceful loss of cultural identity, while the pillage of cultural goods leads, inter alia, to the disintegration of cultures. As long as it is possible to engage in lucrative trade in illegally excavated cultural goods and to profit therefrom without any notable risk, such excavations and pillaging will continue. Due to the economic and artistic value of cultural goods they are in high demand on the international market. The absence of strong international legal measures and the ineffective enforcement of any measures that do exist, lead to the transfer of such goods to the shadow economy. The Union should accordingly prohibit the introduction into the customs territory of the Union of cultural goods unlawfully exported from third countries, with particular emphasis on cultural goods from third countries affected by armed conflict, in particular where such cultural goods have been illicitly traded by terrorist or other criminal organisations. While that general prohibition should not entail systematic controls, Member States should be allowed to intervene when receiving intelligence regarding suspicious shipments and to take all appropriate measures to intercept illicitly exported cultural goods.

(4) In view of different rules applying in Member States regarding the import of cultural goods into the customs territory of the Union, measures should be taken in particular to ensure that certain imports of cultural goods are subject to uniform controls upon their entry into the customs territory of the Union, on the basis of existing processes, procedures and administrative tools aiming to achieve a uniform implementation of Regulation (EU) No 952/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council1.

(5) The protection of cultural goods which are considered national treasures of the Member States is already covered by Council Regulation (EC) No 116/20092 and Directive 2014/60/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council3. Consequently, this Regulation should not apply to cultural goods which were created or discovered in the customs territory of the Union. The common rules introduced by this Regulation should cover the customs treatment of non-Union cultural goods entering the customs territory of the Union ▌. For the purposes of this Regulation, the relevant customs territory should be the customs territory of the Union at the time of import.