European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 100-100 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council setting emission performance standards for new passenger cars and for new light commercial vehicles as part of the Union's integrated approach to reduce CO2 emissions from light-duty vehicles and amending Regulation (EC) No 715/2007 (recast) - A8-0287/2018(100-100)

REGULATION (EU) 2019/...

OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL

of ...

setting CO2 emission performance standards for new passenger cars and for new light commercial vehicles, ▌and repealing Regulations (EC) No 443/2009 and (EU) No 510/2011 (recast)

(Text with EEA relevance)

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN UNION,

Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, and in particular Article 192(1) thereof,

* Amendments: new or amended text is highlighted in bold italics; deletions are indicated by the symbol ▌.

Having regard to the proposal from the European Commission,

After transmission of the draft legislative act to the national parliaments,

Having regard to the opinion of the European Economic and Social Committee1,

After consulting the Committee of the Regions,

Acting in accordance with the ordinary legislative procedure2,

Whereas:

(1) Regulation (EC) No 443/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council3 and Regulation (EU) No 510/2011 of the European Parliament and of the Council4 have been substantially amended several times. Since further amendments are to be made, those Regulations should be recast in the interests of clarity.

(2) In order to provide a coherent and efficient transition following the recast and repeal of Regulations (EC) No 443/2009 and (EU) No 510/2011, this Regulation should apply from 1 January 2020. However, it is appropriate to maintain the CO2 emission performance standards and the modalities for achieving them as set out in those Regulations without changes until 2024.

(3) The Paris Agreement5sets out, inter alia, a long-term goal in line with the objective to keep the global average temperature increase well below 2 °C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to keep it to 1,5 °C above pre-industrial levels. The latest scientific findings reported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its special report on the impacts of global warming of 1,5 °C above pre-industrial levels and related global greenhouse gas emission pathways unequivocally confirm the negative impacts of climate change. That special report concludes that emissions reductions in all sectors are crucial to limit global warming.

(4) In order to contribute to the objectives of the Paris Agreement, the transformation of the entire transport sector towards zero emissions needs to be accelerated, considering the Commission´s communication of 28 November 2018 entitled "A Clean Planet for all - a European strategic long-term vision for a prosperous, modern, competitive and climate neutral economy", which outlines a vision of the economic and societal transformations required, engaging all sectors of the economy and society, to achieve the transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Emissions of air pollutants from transport that significantly harm our health and the environment need also to be drastically reduced without delay. Emissions from conventional combustion engine vehicles will need to be further reduced after 2020. Zero- and low-emission vehicles will need to be deployed and gain significant market share by 2030. Further CO2 emissions reductions for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will be necessary beyond 2030.

(5) The Commission´s communications of 31 May 2017 entitled "Europe on the move - An agenda for a socially fair transition towards clean, competitive and connected mobility for all" and of 8 November 2017 entitled "Delivering on low-emission mobility - A European Union that protects the planet, empowers its consumers and defends its industry and workers" highlight that the CO2 emission performance standards for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles are a strong driver for innovation and efficiency and will contribute to strengthening competitiveness of the automotive industry and pave the way for zero- and low-emission vehicles in a technology-neutral way.

(6) This Regulation provides a clear pathway for CO2 emissions reductions from the road transport sector and contributes to the binding target of at least a 40 % domestic reduction in economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990, as was endorsed in the European Council conclusions of 23-24 October 2014, and approved as the Intended Nationally Determined Contribution of the Union and its Member States under the Paris Agreement at the Environment Council meeting on 6 March 2015.

(7) Regulation (EU) 2018/842 of the European Parliament and of the Council6 lays down obligations on Member States to fulfil the Union's target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 % below 2005 levels in 2030 for the sectors that are not part of the European Union Emissions Trading System established by Directive 2003/87/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council7. Road transport is a major contributor to the emissions from those sectors ▌. Moreover, emissions from road transport show an increasing trend, and ▌remain significantly above 1990 levels. If road transport emissions increase further, such increases will continue to counteract emissions reductions made by other sectors to combat climate change.