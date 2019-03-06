European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 143-143 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018(143-143)

6.3.2019 A8-0309/143

Amendment 143

Czesław Adam Siekierski on behalf of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development

Report A8-0309/2018 Paolo De Castro

Unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain ((COM(2018)0173 - C8-0139/2018 - 2018/0082(COD))

Draft legislative resolution

Paragraph 1 a (new)

Draft legislative resolution

Amendment

1a. Approves its statement annexed to this resolution;

Or. enFor information, the statement reads as follows:

Statement by the European Parliament on buying alliances

The European Parliament, while acknowledging the possible role played by alliances of buyers in creating economic efficiencies in the agricultural and food supply chain, stresses that the current lack of information does not allow for an evaluation of the economic effects of such alliances of buyers on the functioning of the supply chain.

In this regard, the European Parliament calls on the Commission to launch without delay an in-depth analysis on the extent and effects of these national and international buying alliances on the economic functioning of the agricultural and food supply chain.

AMP8_AMA(2018)0309(143-143)_EN.docx PE635.377v01-00

EN

United in diversity

EN