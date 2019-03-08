European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 144-144 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018(144-144)

6.3.2019 A8-0309/144

Czesław Adam Siekierski on behalf of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development

Report A8-0309/2018 Paolo De Castro

Unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain ((COM(2018)0173 - C8-0139/2018 - 2018/0082(COD))

Paragraph 1 b (new)

1b. Approves the joint statement of Parliament, the Council and the Commission annexed to this resolution;

Joint statement by the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission on transparency of the agricultural and food markets

The European Parliament, the Council and the Commission stress that the transparency of agricultural and food markets is a key element of a well-functioning agricultural and food supply chain, in order to better inform the choices of economic operators and public authorities as well as to facilitate the understanding of operators on market developments. The Commission is encouraged to continue its ongoing work to enhance market transparency at EU level. This may include the strengthening of the work on EU market observatories and improving the collection of statistical data necessary for the analysis of price formation mechanisms along the agricultural and food supply chain.

