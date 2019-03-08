Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 144-144 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018(144-144)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 11:30am EST

6.3.2019 A8-0309/144

Amendment 144

Czesław Adam Siekierski on behalf of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development

Report A8-0309/2018 Paolo De Castro

Unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain ((COM(2018)0173 - C8-0139/2018 - 2018/0082(COD))

Draft legislative resolution

Paragraph 1 b (new)

Draft legislative resolution

Amendment

1b. Approves the joint statement of Parliament, the Council and the Commission annexed to this resolution;

Or. enFor information, the statement reads as follows:

Joint statement by the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission on transparency of the agricultural and food markets

The European Parliament, the Council and the Commission stress that the transparency of agricultural and food markets is a key element of a well-functioning agricultural and food supply chain, in order to better inform the choices of economic operators and public authorities as well as to facilitate the understanding of operators on market developments. The Commission is encouraged to continue its ongoing work to enhance market transparency at EU level. This may include the strengthening of the work on EU market observatories and improving the collection of statistical data necessary for the analysis of price formation mechanisms along the agricultural and food supply chain.

AMP8_AMA(2018)0309(144-144)_EN.docx PE635.377v01-00

EN

United in diversity

EN

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 16:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47aWhat If This Jobs Report Is no Fluke?
DJ
11:45aCOLORADO DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : 3/8/2019 Commissioner of Agriculture to Tour Eastern Colorado Farms
PU
11:40aNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : 2018 Crude Oil Annual Export Summary
PU
11:38aWall Street drops on paltry jobs growth, global slowdown worries
RE
11:35aWORST START TO YEAR FOR EQUITY FLOWS SINCE 2008 : Baml
RE
11:30aCanada court rejects bid by SNC-Lavalin to review decision for trial
RE
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 142-142 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018(142-142)
PU
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 079-079 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on combating fraud and counterfeiting of non-cash means of payment and replacing Council Framework Decision 2001/413/JHA - A8-0276/2018(079-079)
PU
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 144-144 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018(144-144)
PU
11:27aEXCLUSIVE : Apax tests appetite for $1.6 billion sale of IT firm Engineering - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
3888 HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings falls 18 percent as top bosses cut bets
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
5EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.