European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 185-186 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(185-186)

Sławomir Kłosowski on behalf of the ECR Group

Report A8-0094/2019 Andrea Cozzolino

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Proposal for a regulation

Article 6 - paragraph 1 - point h

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

(h) investment related to production, (h) investment related to production,processing, distribution, storage or combustion of fossil fuels, with the exception of investment related to clean vehicles as defined in Article 4 of Directive 2009/33/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council26 ;

processing, transport, distribution, storage or combustion of fossil fuels, with the exception of investment:

(i) related to clean vehicles as defined in Article 4 of Directive 2009/33/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council26

(ii) related to low carbon high efficiency co-generation and efficient district heating systems;

(iii) providing substantial contribution to a net-zero emission economy;

(iv) related to achieving the targets laid out in Directives (EU) 2018/200225a and (EU) 2018/200125b of the European Parliament and of the Council ;

(v) related to the distribution and transport of natural gas substituting coal.

25a Directive (EU) 2018/2002 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11 December 2018 amending Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency (OJ L 328, 21.12.2018, p.210)

25b Directive (EU) 2018/2001 of the European Parliament and of the Council

of 11 December 2018 on the promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources (OJ L 328, 21.12.2018, p.82)

26 Directive 2009/33/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 April 2009 on the promotion of clean and energy-efficient road transport vehicles (OJ L 120, 15.5.2009, p. 5).

21.3.2019 A8-0094/186

Sławomir Kłosowski on behalf of the ECR Group

Report A8-0094/2019 Andrea Cozzolino

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Proposal for a regulation

Article 6 - paragraph 1 a (new)

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

1a. The exceptions referred to in points (h)(ii) and (h)(v) shall be limited to an amount up to 1 % of the total ERDF-CF resources at national level.

