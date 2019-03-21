European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 187-189 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(187-189)

21.3.2019

Amendment 187

A8-0094/187

Rosa D'Amato, Isabella Adinolfi, Marco Zullo, Eleonora Evi, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Rolandas Paksas on behalf of the EFDD Group

Report

Andrea Cozzolino

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Proposal for a regulation

Recital 17 a (new)

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

A8-0094/2019

(17 a) The national co-financing of the investments funded by the ERDF should be deemed exempt from deficit and debt calculations in order to improve the investment capacity of Member States.

21.3.2019

Amendment 188

A8-0094/188

Rosa D'Amato, Isabella Adinolfi, Marco Zullo, Eleonora Evi, Fabio Massimo Castaldo on behalf of the EFDD Group

Report

Andrea Cozzolino

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Proposal for a regulation

Article 6 - paragraph 1 - point h

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

A8-0094/2019

(h) investment related to production, processing, distribution, storage or combustion of fossil fuels, with the exception of investment related to clean vehicles as defined in Article 4 of Directive 2009/33/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council26 ;

_________________

26 Directive 2009/33/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 April 2009 on the promotion of clean and energy-efficient road transport vehicles (OJ L 120, 15.5.2009, p. 5).

(h) investment related to production, processing, transport, distribution, storage or combustion of fossil fuels;

21.3.2019

Amendment 189

A8-0094/189

Rosa D'Amato, Isabella Adinolfi, Marco Zullo, Eleonora Evi, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Rolandas Paksas on behalf of the EFDD Group

Report

Andrea Cozzolino

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Proposal for a regulation

Article 7 - paragraph 4 a (new)

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

A8-0094/2019

4a. The national co-financing of the investments funded by the ERDF shall be excluded from the assessment of Member States' fiscal position under Article 5 of Council Regulation (EC) No 1466/9726a and Article 2 of Council Regulation (EC) No 1467/9726b.

_________________

26a Council Regulation (EC) No 1466/97 of 7 July 1997 on the strengthening of the surveillance of budgetary positions and the surveillance and coordination of economic policies (OJ L 209, 2.8.1997, p.1).

26b Council Regulation (EC) No 1467/97 of 7 July 1997 on speeding up and clarifying the implementation of the excessive deficit procedure (OJ L 209, 2.8.1997, p.6).

