European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 190-194 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(190-194)

03/21/2019 | 03:45am EDT

21.3.2019 A8-0094/190

Amendment 190

Raffaele Fitto

Report A8-0094/2019 Andrea Cozzolino

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Proposal for a regulation

Recital 16

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

(16) In order to concentrate the use of (16)limited resources in the most efficient way, the support given to by the ERDF to productive investments under the relevant specific objective, should be limited to only micro, small and medium-sized enterprises ('SMEs') within the meaning of Commission Recommendation 2003/361/EC19 , except where investments involve cooperation with SMEs in research and innovation activities.

_________________

19 Commission Recommendation 2003/361/EC of 6 May 2003 concerning the definition of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (OJ L 124, 20.5.2003, p. 36).

AMP8_AMA(2019)0094(190-194)EN.docx

In order to concentrate the use oflimited resources in the most efficient way, the support given by the ERDF to productive investments under the relevant specific objective, should be directed to only micro, small and medium-sized enterprises ('SMEs') within the meaning of Commission Recommendation 2003/361/EC19 , and to enterprises other than SMEs, without prejudice to jobs related to the same or similar activity in other European regions, within the meaning of Article 60 of Regulation (EU) .../...[new CPR].

_________________

19 Commission Recommendation 2003/361/EC of 6 May 2003 concerning the definition of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (OJ L 124, 20.5.2003, p. 36).

Or. en

PE635.495v01-00

EN

United in diversity

EN

21.3.2019 A8-0094/191

Amendment 191

Raffaele Fitto

Report A8-0094/2019 Andrea Cozzolino

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Proposal for a regulation

Article 4 - paragraph 1 - subparagraph 1 - point a a (new)

Text proposed by the Commission

AMP8_AMA(2019)0094(190-194)EN.docx

Amendment

(a a) investments in research, development and innovation (R&D&I);

Or. en

PE635.495v01-00

EN

United in diversity

EN

21.3.2019 A8-0094/192

Amendment 192

Raffaele Fitto

Report A8-0094/2019 Andrea Cozzolino

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Proposal for a regulation

Article 4 - paragraph 1 - subparagraph 1 - point c

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

(c) productive investments in SMEs; (c) productive investments and investments which help to safeguard existing jobs and create new jobs in SMEs and any support in SMEs in the form of grants and financial instruments;

Or. en

AMP8_AMA(2019)0094(190-194)EN.docx

PE635.495v01-00

EN

United in diversity

EN

21.3.2019 A8-0094/193

Amendment 193

Raffaele Fitto

Report A8-0094/2019 Andrea Cozzolino

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Proposal for a regulation

Article 4 - paragraph 1 - subparagraph 2

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

In addition, productive investments in enterprises other than SMEs can be supported when they involve cooperation with SMEs in research and innovation activities supported under point (a)(i) of Article 2 (1).

AMP8_AMA(2019)0094(190-194)EN.docx

Productive investments in enterprises other than SMEs can be supported when they involve cooperation with SMEs or business infrastructure that benefits SMEs.

In addition, productive investments in enterprises other than SMEs can also be supported in research and innovation activities supported under point (a)(i) of Article 2 (1) and in energy efficiency and renewable energy activities under points (b)(i)and (ii) of Article 2 (1) respectively, in accordance with point (a) of Article 59(1) and Article 60 of Regulation (EU) .../...[new CPR].

Or. en

PE635.495v01-00

EN

United in diversity

EN

21.3.2019 A8-0094/194

Amendment 194

Raffaele Fitto

Report A8-0094/2019 Andrea Cozzolino

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Proposal for a regulation

Article 4 - paragraph 1 - subparagraph 3

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

In order to contribute to the specific objective under PO 1 set out in point (a) (iv) of Article 2(1), the ERDF shall also support training, life long learning and education activities.

AMP8_AMA(2019)0094(190-194)EN.docx

In order to contribute to the specific objective under PO 1 set out in point (a) (iv) of Article 2(1), the ERDF shall also support training, mentoring, life long learning, reskilling and education activities.

Or. en

PE635.495v01-00

EN

United in diversity

EN

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 07:44:02 UTC
