European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 190-194 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(190-194)

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Recital 16

(16) In order to concentrate the use of (16)limited resources in the most efficient way, the support given to by the ERDF to productive investments under the relevant specific objective, should be limited to only micro, small and medium-sized enterprises ('SMEs') within the meaning of Commission Recommendation 2003/361/EC19 , except where investments involve cooperation with SMEs in research and innovation activities.

19 Commission Recommendation 2003/361/EC of 6 May 2003 concerning the definition of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (OJ L 124, 20.5.2003, p. 36).

In order to concentrate the use oflimited resources in the most efficient way, the support given by the ERDF to productive investments under the relevant specific objective, should be directed to only micro, small and medium-sized enterprises ('SMEs') within the meaning of Commission Recommendation 2003/361/EC19 , and to enterprises other than SMEs, without prejudice to jobs related to the same or similar activity in other European regions, within the meaning of Article 60 of Regulation (EU) .../...[new CPR].

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Article 4 - paragraph 1 - subparagraph 1 - point a a (new)

(a a) investments in research, development and innovation (R&D&I);

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Article 4 - paragraph 1 - subparagraph 1 - point c

(c) productive investments in SMEs; (c) productive investments and investments which help to safeguard existing jobs and create new jobs in SMEs and any support in SMEs in the form of grants and financial instruments;

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Article 4 - paragraph 1 - subparagraph 2

In addition, productive investments in enterprises other than SMEs can be supported when they involve cooperation with SMEs in research and innovation activities supported under point (a)(i) of Article 2 (1).

Productive investments in enterprises other than SMEs can be supported when they involve cooperation with SMEs or business infrastructure that benefits SMEs.

In addition, productive investments in enterprises other than SMEs can also be supported in research and innovation activities supported under point (a)(i) of Article 2 (1) and in energy efficiency and renewable energy activities under points (b)(i)and (ii) of Article 2 (1) respectively, in accordance with point (a) of Article 59(1) and Article 60 of Regulation (EU) .../...[new CPR].

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Article 4 - paragraph 1 - subparagraph 3

In order to contribute to the specific objective under PO 1 set out in point (a) (iv) of Article 2(1), the ERDF shall also support training, life long learning and education activities.

In order to contribute to the specific objective under PO 1 set out in point (a) (iv) of Article 2(1), the ERDF shall also support training, mentoring, life long learning, reskilling and education activities.

