European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 195-199 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(195-199)

20.3.2019

Amendment 195

A8-0094/195

Martina Michels, Dimitrios Papadimoulis, Marisa Matias, Kostadinka Kuneva, Stelios Kouloglou, Younous Omarjee, Helmut Scholz, Luke Ming Flanagan, Sofia Sakorafa on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group

Report

Andrea CozzolinoA8-0094/2019

on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Proposal for a regulation

Recital 14

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

(14) Reflecting the importance of tackling climate change in line with the Union's commitments to implement the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Funds will contribute to mainstream climate actions and to the achievement of an overall target of 25 % of the EU budget expenditure supporting climate objectives. Operations under the ERDF are expected to contribute 30 % of the overall financial envelope of the ERDF to climate objectives. Operations under the Cohesion Fund are expected to contribute 37% of the overall financial envelope of the Cohesion Fund to climate objectives.

(14) The objectives of the ERDF and the Cohesion Fund should be pursued in the framework of sustainable development, notably the high importance of tackling climate change in line with the Union's commitments to implement the Paris Agreement, the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Union's promotion of the aim of preserving, protecting and improving the quality of the environment as set out in Article 11 and Article 191(1) TFEU, taking into account the polluter pays principle, as well as focusing on poverty, inequality and a just transition to a socially and environmentally sustainable economy in a participatory approach in cooperation with relevant public authorities, economic, and social partners as well as civil society organisations. Reflecting the importance of tackling climate change and loss of biodiversity, and in order to contribute to the financing of necessary actions to be taken at Union, national and local level to fulfil in line with the Union's commitments to implement the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as well asto ensure integrated disaster prevention support linking resilience and risk prevention, preparation and response, the Funds will contribute to mainstream climate actions and biodiversity protection by targeting 30 % of the EU budget expenditure supporting climate objectives.

The Funds must contribute substantially to the achievement of a circular and low-carbon economy in all territories of the Union, fully incorporating the regional dimension. Operations under the ERDF should contribute to at least 40 % of the overall financial envelope of the ERDF to climate objectives. Operations under the Cohesion Fund are expected to contribute to at least 45 % of the overall financial envelope of the Cohesion Fund to climate objectives. Those percentages should be respected throughout the programming period. Therefore, relevant actions will be identified during the preparation and implementation of these funds, and reassessed in the context of the relevant evaluations and review procedures. Those actions and the financial allocation reserved for their implementation are to be included in the national Integrated Energy and Climate Plans in accordance with Annex IV to Regulation (EU).../... [new CPR] as well as the long-term renovation strategy established under Directive (EU) 2018/844 of the European Parliament and of the Council1 to contribute to the achievement of a decarbonised building stock by 2050, and attached to the programmes. Specific attention should be paid to carbon-intensive areas that face challenges due to decarbonisation commitments, in view of assisting them in pursuing strategies consistent with the Union's climate commitment and laid down in the Integrated National Energy and Climate

1 Directive (EU) 2018/844 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 30 May 2018 amending Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency (OJ L 156, 19.6.2018, p.75).

Plans and under Directive (EU) 2018/410 of the European Parliament and of the Council2, and to protect workers also through training and reskilling opportunities.

Or. en

2 Directive (EU) 2018/410 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 March 2018 amending Directive 2003/87/EC to enhance cost-effective emission reductions and low-carbon investments, and Decision (EU) 2015/1814 (OJ L 76, 19.3.2018, p.3).

20.3.2019

Amendment 196

A8-0094/196

Martina Michels, Dimitrios Papadimoulis, Kostadinka Kuneva, Stelios Kouloglou, Younous Omarjee, Helmut Scholz, Sofia Sakorafa on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group

Report

Andrea CozzolinoA8-0094/2019

on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Proposal for a regulation

Article 3 - paragraph 4 - point a

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

(a) Member States of group 1 shall allocate at least 85 % of their total ERDF resources under priorities other than for technical assistance to PO 1 and PO 2, and at least 60 % to PO 1;

(a) For the more developed regions category (group 1), they shall allocate:

(i) at least 50 % of total ERDF resources at national level to PO 1, and

(ii) at least 40 % of total ERDF resources at national level to PO 2;

Or. en

20.3.2019

Amendment 197

A8-0094/197

Martina Michels, Dimitrios Papadimoulis, Kostadinka Kuneva, Stelios Kouloglou, Younous Omarjee, Helmut Scholz, Sofia Sakorafa on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group

Report

Andrea CozzolinoA8-0094/2019

on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Proposal for a regulation

Article 3 - paragraph 4 - point b

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

(b) Member States of group 2 shall allocate at least 45 % of their total ERDF resources under priorities other than for technical assistance to PO 1, and at least 30 % to PO 2;

(b) For the transitions region category (group 2), they shall allocate:

(i) at least 40 % of total ERDF resources at national level to PO 1, and

(ii) at least 40 % of total ERDF resources at national level to PO 2;

Or. en