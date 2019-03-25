European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 200-200 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on common rules for the internal market in electricity (recast) - A8-0044/2018(200-200)

20.3.2019 A8-0044/200

Common rules for the internal market in electricity (COM(2016)0864 - C8-0495/2016 - 2016/0380(COD))

Whereas:

(1) A number of amendments are to be made to Directive 2009/72/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council1. In the interests of clarity, that Directive should be recast.

(2) The internal market for electricity, which has been progressively implemented throughout the Union since 1999, aims, by organising competitive electricity markets across country borders, to deliver real choice for all Union final customers, be they citizens or businesses, new business opportunities, competitive prices, efficient investment signals and higher standards of service, and to contribute to security of supply and sustainability.

(3) Directive 2003/54/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council2 and Directive 2009/72/EC have made a significant contribution towards the creation of the internal market for electricity. However, the Union's energy system is in the middle of a profound change. The common goal of decarbonising the energy system creates new opportunities and challenges for market participants. At the same time, technological developments allow for new forms of consumer participation and cross-border cooperation. There is a need to adapt the Union market rules to a new market reality.

(4) The Commission Communication of 25 February 2015, entitled 'A Framework Strategy for a Resilient Energy Union with a Forward-Looking Climate Change Policy', sets out a vision of an Energy Union with citizens at its core, where citizens take ownership of the energy transition, benefit from new technologies to reduce their bills and participate actively in the market, and where vulnerable consumers are protected.

(5) The Commission Communication of 15 July 2015, entitled 'Delivering a New Deal for Energy Consumers', put forward the Commission's vision for a retail market that better serves energy consumers, including by better linking wholesale and retail markets. By taking advantage of new technology, new and innovative energy service companies should enable all consumers to fully participate in the energy transition, managing their consumption to deliver energy efficient solutions which save them money and contribute to the overall reduction of energy consumption.