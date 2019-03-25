Log in
European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 200-200 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on common rules for the internal market in electricity (recast) - A8-0044/2018(200-200)

03/25/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

20.3.2019 A8-0044/200

Amendment 200

Jerzy Buzek on behalf of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy

Report A8-0044/2018 Jerzy Buzek

Common rules for the internal market in electricity (COM(2016)0864 - C8-0495/2016 - 2016/0380(COD))

Proposal for a directive -

AMENDMENTS BY THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT*

to the Commission proposal

---------------------------------------------------------

DIRECTIVE (EU) 2019/ ....

OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL

of ...

on common rules for the internal market for electricity and amending

Directive 2012/27/EU

(recast)

(Text with EEA relevance)

* Amendments: new or amended text is highlighted in bold italics; deletions are indicated by the symbol ▌.

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN UNION,

Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, and in particular Article 194(2) thereof,

Having regard to the proposal from the European Commission,

After transmission of the draft legislative act to the national parliaments,

Having regard to the opinion of the European Economic and Social Committee1,

Having regard to the opinion of the Committee of the Regions2,

Acting in accordance with the ordinary legislative procedure3,

  • 1 OJ C 288, 31.8.2017, p. 91.

  • 2 OJ C 342, 12.10.2017, p. 79.

  • 3 Position of the European Parliament of … (not yet published in the Official Journal) and Decision of the Council of … .

Whereas:

  • (1) A number of amendments are to be made to Directive 2009/72/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council1. In the interests of clarity, that Directive should be recast.

  • (2) The internal market for electricity, which has been progressively implemented throughout the Union since 1999, aims, by organising competitive electricity markets across country borders, to deliver real choice for all Union final customers, be they citizens or businesses, new business opportunities, competitive prices, efficient investment signals and higher standards of service, and to contribute to security of supply and sustainability.

  • (3) Directive 2003/54/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council2 and Directive 2009/72/EC have made a significant contribution towards the creation of the internal market for electricity. However, the Union's energy system is in the middle of a profound change. The common goal of decarbonising the energy system creates new opportunities and challenges for market participants. At the same time, technological developments allow for new forms of consumer participation and cross-border cooperation. There is a need to adapt the Union market rules to a new market reality.

  • 1 Directive 2009/72/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 July 2009 concerning common rules for the internal market in electricity and repealing Directive 2003/54/EC (OJ L 211, 14.8.2009, p. 55).

  • 2 Directive 2003/54/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2003 concerning common rules for the internal market in electricity and repealing

    Directive 96/92/EC (OJ L 176, 15.7.2003, p. 37), repealed and replaced, with effect from 2 March 2011, by Directive 2009/72/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 July 2009 concerning common rules for the internal market in electricity and repealing Directive 2003/54/EC (OJ L 211, 14.8.2009, p. 55).

  • (4) The Commission Communication of 25 February 2015, entitled 'A Framework Strategy for a Resilient Energy Union with a Forward-Looking Climate Change Policy', sets out a vision of an Energy Union with citizens at its core, where citizens take ownership of the energy transition, benefit from new technologies to reduce their bills and participate actively in the market, and where vulnerable consumers are protected.

  • (5) The Commission Communication of 15 July 2015, entitled 'Delivering a New Deal for Energy Consumers', put forward the Commission's vision for a retail market that better serves energy consumers, including by better linking wholesale and retail markets. By taking advantage of new technology, new and innovative energy service companies should enable all consumers to fully participate in the energy transition, managing their consumption to deliver energy efficient solutions which save them money and contribute to the overall reduction of energy consumption.

  • (6) The Commission Communication of 15 July 2015, entitled 'Launching the public consultation process on a new energy market design', highlighted that the move away from generation in large central generating installations towards decentralised production of electricity from renewable sources and towards decarbonised markets requires adapting the current rules of electricity trading and changing the existing market roles. The Communication underlined the need to organise electricity markets in a more flexible manner and to fully integrate all market players - including producers of renewable energy, new energy service providers, energy storage and flexible demand. It is equally important for the Union to invest urgently in interconnection at Union level for the transfer of energy through high-voltage electricity transmission systems.

  • (7) With a view to creating an internal market for electricity, Member States should foster the integration of their national markets and cooperation among system operators at Union and regional level, and incorporate isolated systems that form electricity islands that persist in the Union.

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 16:44:08 UTC
