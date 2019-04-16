|
European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 203-207 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council amending Regulation (EC) No 883/2004 on the coordination of social security systems and Regulation (EC) No 987/2009 laying down the procedure for implementing Regulation (EC) No 883/2004 - A8-0386/2018(203-207)
04/16/2019 | 11:48am EDT
|
16.4.2019
|
A8-0386/203
|
Amendment 203
|
|
Rina Ronja Kari, Dennis de Jong, Anne-Marie Mineur
|
|
on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group
|
|
Report
|
A8-0386/2018
|
Guillaume Balas
|
|
Coordination of social security systems
|
|
(COM(2016)0815 - C8-0521/2016 - 2016/0397(COD))
|
|
Proposal for a regulation
|
|
Recital 8
|
|
Text proposed by the Commission
|
Amendment
(8)In the area of unemployment benefits, the rules on the aggregation of periods of insurance should be applied uniformly by all Member States. With the exception of cross-border workers referred to in Article 65(2), the rules on the aggregation of periods for the purpose of conferring entitlement to unemployment benefits should be subject to the condition that an insured person has most recently completed at least three months of insurance in that Member State. The previously competent Member State should become competent for all insured persons who do not satisfy this condition. In this case, registration with the employment services of the Member State of most recent insurance should have the same effect as registration with the employment services of the Member State, where the unemployed person had been previously insured.
(8)In the area of unemployment benefits, the rules on the aggregation of periods of insurance should be applied uniformly by all Member States. With the exception of cross-border workers referred to in Article 65(2), in order to ensure a sufficient link to the Member State of employment the rules on the aggregation of periods for the purpose of conferring entitlement to unemployment benefits should be subject to the condition that an insured person has most recently completed at least 12 weeks of insurance in that Member State. The previously competent Member State should become competent for all insured persons who do not satisfy this condition. In this case, registration with the employment services of the Member State of most recent insurance should have the same effect as registration with the employment services of the Member State, where the unemployed person had been previously insured.
Or. en
|
AMP8_AMA(2018)0386(203-207)_EN.docx
|
PE637.709v01-00
Amendment 204
Rina Ronja Kari, Dennis de Jong, Anne-Marie Mineur on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group
|
Report
|
A8-0386/2018
|
Guillaume Balas
|
|
Coordination of social security systems
|
|
(COM(2016)0815 - C8-0521/2016 - 2016/0397(COD))
|
Proposal for a regulation
|
|
Recital 9
|
|
|
Text proposed by the Commission
|
Amendment
|
(9)
|
Following the recommendations in
|
deleted
the EU Citizenship Report 2013,35 there is a need to extend the minimum duration of export of unemployment benefits from three to six months in order to improve the opportunities for unemployed persons moving to another Member State to look for work and their chances for reintegration into the labour market and to address skills mismatches across borders.
__________________
35COM(2013)0269 final.
Or. en
|
AMP8_AMA(2018)0386(203-207)_EN.docx
|
PE637.709v01-00
|
16.4.2019
|
A8-0386/205
|
Amendment 205
|
|
Rina Ronja Kari, Dennis de Jong, Anne-Marie Mineur
|
|
on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group
|
|
Report
|
A8-0386/2018
|
Guillaume Balas
|
|
Coordination of social security systems
|
|
(COM(2016)0815 - C8-0521/2016 - 2016/0397(COD))
|
|
Proposal for a regulation
|
|
Article 1 - paragraph 1 - point 19
|
|
Regulation (EC) No 883/2014
|
|
Article 61 - paragraph 1
|
|
Text proposed by the Commission
|
Amendment
1.Except in the cases referred to in Article 65(2), the application of Article 6 shall be conditional on the person concerned having most recently completed a period of at least three months of insurance, employment, or self- employment in accordance with the legislation under which the benefits are claimed.
1.Except in the cases referred to in Article 65 (2), in order to ensure a sufficient link to the Member State of employment the application of Article 6 shall be conditional on the person concerned having most recently completed a period of at least 12 weeks of insurance, employment, or self-employment in accordance with the legislation under which the benefits are claimed.
Or. en
|
AMP8_AMA(2018)0386(203-207)_EN.docx
|
PE637.709v01-00
|
16.4.2019
|
A8-0386/206
|
Amendment 206
|
|
Rina Ronja Kari, Dennis de Jong, Anne-Marie Mineur
|
|
on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group
|
|
Report
|
A8-0386/2018
|
Guillaume Balas
|
|
Coordination of social security systems
|
|
(COM(2016)0815 - C8-0521/2016 - 2016/0397(COD))
|
|
Proposal for a regulation
|
|
Article 1 - paragraph 1 - point 20 - point a
|
|
Regulation (EC) No 883/2014
|
|
Article 64 - paragraph 1 - point c
|
|
Text proposed by the Commission
|
Amendment
(a)In paragraph 1(c) the word "three" shall be replaced by "six" and the words "of three months up to a maximum of six months" shall be replaced by the words "of six months up to the end of the period of that person's entitlement to benefits";
(a)In paragraph 1(c) the words "of three months up to a maximum of six months" shall be replaced by the words "of three months up to the end of the period of that person's entitlement to benefits";
Or. en
|
AMP8_AMA(2018)0386(203-207)_EN.docx
|
PE637.709v01-00
|
16.4.2019
|
A8-0386/207
|
Amendment 207
|
|
Rina Ronja Kari, Dennis de Jong, Anne-Marie Mineur
|
|
on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group
|
|
Report
|
A8-0386/2018
|
Guillaume Balas
|
|
Coordination of social security systems
|
|
(COM(2016)0815 - C8-0521/2016 - 2016/0397(COD))
|
|
Proposal for a regulation
|
|
Article 1 - paragraph 1 - point 20 - point b
|
|
Regulation (EC) No 883/2014
|
|
Article 64 - paragraph 3
|
|
Text proposed by the Commission
|
Amendment
(b)In paragraph 3, the word "three" shall be replaced by "six" and the words "a maximum of six months" shall be replaced by the words "the end of the period of entitlement to benefits".
(b)In paragraph 3, the words "a maximum of six months" shall be replaced by the words "the end of the period of entitlement to benefits".
Or. en
|
AMP8_AMA(2018)0386(203-207)_EN.docx
|
PE637.709v01-00
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.
Disclaimer
European Parliament published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 15:47:02 UTC
|
|