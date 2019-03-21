European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 225-234 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(225-234)

20.3.2019
Amendment 225
João Ferreira, Miguel Viegas, João Pimenta Lopes, Marisa Matias, Kostas Chrysogonos on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group
Andrea Cozzolino
European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))
Article 2 - paragraph 1 - point a - introductory part
(a) 'a smarter Europe by promoting innovative and smart economic transformation' ('PO 1') by:
(a) 'a more cohesive and solidarity-based Europe by helping reduce economic, social and territorial asymmetries and promoting innovative and smart economic transformation' ('PO 1') by:
Justification
The ERDF and the Cohesion Fund are crucial instruments of the cohesion policy and their objectives should, therefore, include helping ensure cohesion and combating asymmetries.
João Ferreira, Miguel Viegas, João Pimenta Lopes, Marisa Matias on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group
Report A8-0094/2019 Andrea Cozzolino
Article 2 - paragraph 1 - point a - point ii a (new)
(iia) encouraging high-quality, modernised and universal public services
Justification
Public services are vital to promote social cohesion and regional development and to encourage companies and people to stay in their local area, in particular in the least developed regions.
João Ferreira, Miguel Viegas, João Pimenta Lopes, Marisa Matias on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group
Report A8-0094/2019 Andrea Cozzolino
Article 2 - paragraph 1 - point a - point iv
(iv) developing skills for smart specialisation, industrial transition and entrepreneurship;
(iv) developing skills and infrastructures for smart specialisation, reindustrialisation for regions affected by deindustrialisation and entrepreneurship;
João Ferreira, Miguel Viegas, João Pimenta Lopes, Marisa Matias, Kostas Chrysogonos on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group
Andrea Cozzolino
Article 2 - paragraph 1 - point a - point iv a (new)
(iva ) promoting the revitalisation and economic regeneration of regions suffering from depopulation and areas with natural handicaps;
João Ferreira, Miguel Viegas, João Pimenta Lopes, Marisa Matias, Kostas Chrysogonos on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group
Andrea Cozzolino
Article 2 - paragraph 1 - point b - point vi
(vi) promoting the transition to a circular economy;
(vi) promoting the transition to a circular economy by reducing the amount of waste produced and by means of reusing and recycling waste;
