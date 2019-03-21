Log in
European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 225-234 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(225-234)

03/21/2019 | 10:00am EDT

20.3.2019

Amendment 225

A8-0094/225

João Ferreira, Miguel Viegas, João Pimenta Lopes, Marisa Matias, Kostas Chrysogonos on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group

Report

Andrea Cozzolino

European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

Proposal for a regulation

Article 2 - paragraph 1 - point a - introductory part

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

A8-0094/2019

(a) 'a smarter Europe by promoting innovative and smart economic transformation' ('PO 1') by:

(a) 'a more cohesive and solidarity-based Europe by helping reduce economic, social and territorial asymmetries and promoting innovative and smart economic transformation' ('PO 1') by:

Or. pt

Justification

The ERDF and the Cohesion Fund are crucial instruments of the cohesion policy and their objectives should, therefore, include helping ensure cohesion and combating asymmetries.

20.3.2019 A8-0094/226

João Ferreira, Miguel Viegas, João Pimenta Lopes, Marisa Matias on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group

Report A8-0094/2019 Andrea Cozzolino

Article 2 - paragraph 1 - point a - point ii a (new)

(iia) encouraging high-quality, modernised and universal public services

Or. pt

Justification

Public services are vital to promote social cohesion and regional development and to encourage companies and people to stay in their local area, in particular in the least developed regions.

20.3.2019 A8-0094/227

João Ferreira, Miguel Viegas, João Pimenta Lopes, Marisa Matias on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group

Report A8-0094/2019 Andrea Cozzolino

Article 2 - paragraph 1 - point a - point iv

(iv) developing skills for smart specialisation, industrial transition and entrepreneurship;

(iv) developing skills and infrastructures for smart specialisation, reindustrialisation for regions affected by deindustrialisation and entrepreneurship;

Or. pt

João Ferreira, Miguel Viegas, João Pimenta Lopes, Marisa Matias, Kostas Chrysogonos on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group

Report

Andrea Cozzolino

Article 2 - paragraph 1 - point a - point iv a (new)

...

A8-0094/2019

(iva ) promoting the revitalisation and economic regeneration of regions suffering from depopulation and areas with natural handicaps;

Or. pt

João Ferreira, Miguel Viegas, João Pimenta Lopes, Marisa Matias, Kostas Chrysogonos on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group

Report

Andrea Cozzolino

Article 2 - paragraph 1 - point b - point vi

(vi) promoting the transition to a circular economy;

A8-0094/2019

(vi) promoting the transition to a circular economy by reducing the amount of waste produced and by means of reusing and recycling waste;

Or. pt

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 13:59:02 UTC
