European Parliament : Amendments 137-143 - Reduction of the impact of certain plastic products on the environment - A8-0317/2018(137-143)

Proposal for a directive Recital 9

(9) In order to clearly define the scope of this Directive the term single-use plastic product should be defined. The definition should exclude plastic products that are conceived, designed and placed on the market to accomplish within their lifecycle multiple trips or rotations by being refilled or reused for the same purpose for which they are conceived.

(9) In order to clearly define the scope of this Directive, the meaning as to what constitutes a single use should be clarified. Products should be deemed to be used only once if they were not conceived, designed and placed on the market to accomplish within their lifecycle multiple trips or rotations by being refilled or reused by the producer for the same purpose for which they are conceived.

Justification

The definition of "single use plastic" should not contain a reference to products "used only once" (as adopted in the ENVI committee). The definition could be misleading and bring to legislative confusion as it could be argued that a single use plastic product could be used twice and therefore fall out of the scope of the Directive.

Proposal for a directive Recital 12 a (new)

(12 a) Directive 94/62/EC, as amended by Directive (EU) 2015/720, laid down a requirement on the Commission to carry out a legislative review by May 2017 on measures to reduce the consumption of very lightweight plastic carrier bags, based on life-cycle impacts. The Commission has so far not undertaken that review. Given that such plastic bags are very prone to littering and contribute to marine litter, it is appropriate to introduce measures to restrict their placing on the market except for uses which are strictly necessary. Very lightweight plastic carrier bags should not be placed on the market as packaging for loose food except where they are required for hygiene reasons or for the packaging of humid loose foods such as raw meat, fish or dairy. In that case, only biodegradable and compostable bags should be used. For very lightweight plastic carrier bags to which the marketing restriction does not apply, the existing provisions introduced by Directive (EU) 2015/720 remain applicable.

Justification

When necessary for hygienic reasons, only biodegradable and compostable lightweight carrier bags should be used as a better environmental option then virgin plastic bags.

Proposal for a directive

Article 3 - paragraph 1 - point 2

(2) 'single-use plastic product' means a product that is made wholly or partly from plastic and that is not conceived, designed or placed on the market to accomplish, within its life span, multiple trips or rotations by being returned to the producer for refill or re-used for the same purpose for which it was conceived;

(2) 'single use plastic product' means a product that is made wholly or partly from plastic and that is conceived, designed or placed on the market to be used over a short time span, without multiple refill or reuse trips or rotations to a producer, before it is discarded;

Justification

Proposal for a directive

Article 7 - paragraph 1 - point c a (new)

(c a) the presence in the product of chemicals of concern, such as hazardous metals, phthalates, PFAS, bisphenols, as well as endocrine disruptors and other substances of very high concern (SVHC) under Regulation (EU) 1907/2006.

Justification

Products should contain information on the presence of chemicals of concern.