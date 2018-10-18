European Parliament : Amendments 176-177 - Quality of water intended for human consumption (recast) - A8-0288/2018(176-177)

17.10.2018
Amendment 176
Eleonora Evi, Dario Tamburrano, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Piernicola Pedicini, Ignazio Corrao, Rolandas Paksas, Isabella Adinolfi on behalf of the EFDD Group
Report Michel Dantin
Quality of water intended for human consumption (COM(2017)0753 - C8-0019/2018 - 2017/0332(COD))
Proposal for a directive
Annex I - part B - table 1 - rows 29 and 30
Parameter PFASPFASs - Total
Text proposed by the Commission
Chemical parametersParametric value 0,10
Unit μg/l
0,50
Amendment Chemical parametersParameter PFASParametric value 0,01
Notes
'PFAS' means each individual per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (chemical formula: CnF2n+1−R).
μg/l
'PFASs Total' means the sum of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (chemical formula: CnF2n+1−R).
Unit μg/lNotes
'PFAS' means each individual per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (chemical
formula: CnF2n+1−R).
PFASs - Total
0,05
μg/l
'PFASs Total' means the sum of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (chemical formula: CnF2n+1−R).
Or. en
Justification
The Epidemiological Observatory on Human Health when assessing the concentration of harmful substances provide all values in nanograms as they are more closely related to the effects on humans. Therefore, the proposed value in micrograms has to be updated accordingly in order to deliver an effective reliable threshold for PFAS. Moreover, many PFAS of second generation and third generation not yet detected are delivered in water and cumulate to the already known PFAS.
Amendment 177
Eleonora Evi, Dario Tamburrano, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Piernicola Pedicini, Ignazio Corrao, Rolandas Paksas, Isabella Adinolfi on behalf of the EFDD Group
Annex III - part B - point 1 - table 1 - row 28
Text proposed by the Commission
PFASs
50
Amendment
PFASs
20
Or. en
Justification
An uncertainty of measurement of PFAS up to 50% is excessive and not in line even with the existing and used medical devices by the Human Health Observatory whose values are provided with a maximum of 20% as proposed in the text.
