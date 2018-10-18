Log in
European Parliament : Amendments 176-177 - Quality of water intended for human consumption (recast) - A8-0288/2018(176-177)

10/18/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

17.10.2018

Amendment 176

A8-0288/176

Eleonora Evi, Dario Tamburrano, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Piernicola Pedicini, Ignazio Corrao, Rolandas Paksas, Isabella Adinolfi on behalf of the EFDD Group

Report Michel Dantin

Quality of water intended for human consumption (COM(2017)0753 - C8-0019/2018 - 2017/0332(COD))

Proposal for a directive

Annex I - part B - table 1 - rows 29 and 30

Parameter PFASPFASs - Total

Text proposed by the Commission

Chemical parametersParametric value 0,10

Unit μg/l

0,50

Amendment Chemical parametersParameter PFASParametric value 0,01

A8-0288/2018

Notes

'PFAS' means each individual per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (chemical formula: CnF2n+1−R).

μg/l

'PFASs Total' means the sum of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (chemical formula: CnF2n+1−R).

Unit μg/lNotes

'PFAS' means each individual per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (chemical

AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(176-177)_EN.docx

PE621.116v01-00

formula: CnF2n+1−R).

PFASs - Total

0,05

μg/l

'PFASs Total' means the sum of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (chemical formula: CnF2n+1−R).

Or. en

Justification

The Epidemiological Observatory on Human Health when assessing the concentration of harmful substances provide all values in nanograms as they are more closely related to the effects on humans. Therefore, the proposed value in micrograms has to be updated accordingly in order to deliver an effective reliable threshold for PFAS. Moreover, many PFAS of second generation and third generation not yet detected are delivered in water and cumulate to the already known PFAS.

AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(176-177)_EN.docx

PE621.116v01-00

17.10.2018

A8-0288/177

Amendment 177

Eleonora Evi, Dario Tamburrano, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Piernicola Pedicini, Ignazio Corrao, Rolandas Paksas, Isabella Adinolfi on behalf of the EFDD Group

Report Michel DantinA8-0288/2018

Quality of water intended for human consumption (COM(2017)0753 - C8-0019/2018 - 2017/0332(COD))

Proposal for a directive

Annex III - part B - point 1 - table 1 - row 28

Text proposed by the Commission

PFASs

50

Amendment

PFASs

20

Or. en

Justification

An uncertainty of measurement of PFAS up to 50% is excessive and not in line even with the existing and used medical devices by the Human Health Observatory whose values are provided with a maximum of 20% as proposed in the text.

AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(176-177)_EN.docx

PE621.116v01-00

United in diversity

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 10:37:12 UTC
