European Parliament : Amendments 178-180 - Quality of water intended for human consumption (recast) - A8-0288/2018(178-180)

17.10.2018 A8-0288/178
Amendment 178
Michel Dantin on behalf of the PPE Group
Report A8-0288/2018 Michel Dantin
Quality of water intended for human consumption (COM(2017)0753 - C8-0019/2018 - 2017/0332(COD))
Proposal for a directive
Article 8 - paragraph 5 - subparagraph 1 - point a
Text proposed by the Commission
Amendment
(a)
prevention measures to reduce the level of treatment required and to safeguard the water quality, including measures referred to in Article 11(3)(d) of Directive 2000/60/EC;
AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(178-180)_EN.docx
deleted
Or. en
PE624.160v01-00
17.10.2018 A8-0288/179
Michel Dantin on behalf of the PPE Group
Report A8-0288/2018 Michel Dantin
Quality of water intended for human consumption (COM(2017)0753 - C8-0019/2018 - 2017/0332(COD))
Proposal for a directive
Annex I - part A - table 1
Text proposed by the Commission
|
Parameter
|
Unit
|
Clostridium perfringens
|
Number/100 ml
|
spores
|
Coliform bacteria
|
Number/100 ml
|
Enterococci
|
Number/100 ml
|
Escherichia coli (E. coli)
|
Number/100 ml
|
Heterotrophic plate
|
counts (HPC) 22°C
|
Somatic coliphages
|
Number/100 ml
|
Turbidity
|
NTU
|
Amendment
|
Parameter
|
Parametric value
|
Parameter
|
Clostridium perfringens
|
0
|
Number/100 ml
|
spores
|
Enterococci
|
0
|
Number/100 ml
|
Escherichia coli (E. coli)
|
0
|
Number/100 ml
|
Somatic coliphages
|
0
|
Number/100 ml
|
Note
0 < 1
Parametric value 0
0 0 0
No abnormal change
The parameters set out in this Part shall not apply to
AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(178-180)_EN.docx
PE624.160v01-00
spring and mineral waters in accordance with Directive 2009/54/EC".
Or. en
AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(178-180)_EN.docx
PE624.160v01-00
17.10.2018 A8-0288/180
Michel Dantin on behalf of the PPE Group
Report A8-0288/2018 Michel Dantin
Quality of water intended for human consumption (COM(2017)0753 - C8-0019/2018 - 2017/0332(COD))
Proposal for a directive
Annex I - part B - table 1
Parameter AcrylamideAntimony Arsenic Benzene Benzo(a)pyrene
Beta-estradiol (50-28-2)
Bisphenol A Boron Bromate Cadmium
Text proposed by the Commission
Chemical parameters
Parametric value 0,10
Unit μg/lNotes
The parametric value refers to the residual monomer concentration in the water as calculated according to specifications of the maximum release from the corresponding polymer in contact with the water.
5,0
10
1,0
0,010
0,001
0,01 1,0 10 5,0
μg/l μg/l μg/l μg/l μg/l μg/l mg/l μg/l μg/l
AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(178-180)_EN.docx
PE624.160v01-00
Chlorate Chlorite Chromium
Copper Cyanide 1,2-dichloroethane
EpichlorohydrinFluoride
Haloacetic acids (HAAs)
0,25 0,25 25
mg/l mg/l μg/l
The value shall be met, at the latest, by [10 years after the entry into force of this Directive]. The parametric value for chromium until that date is 50 μg/l.
2,0 50 3,0
0,10
mg/l μg/l μg/l μg/l
The parametric value refers to the residual monomer concentration in the water as calculated according to specifications of the maximum release from the corresponding polymer in contact with the water.
1,5 80
mg/l μg/l
Sum of the following nine representative substances: monochloro-, dichloro-, and trichloro-acetic acid, mono- and dibromo-acetic acid, bromochloroaceti c acid, bromodichloroace
AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(178-180)_EN.docx
PE624.160v01-00