European Parliament : Amendments 178-180 - Quality of water intended for human consumption (recast) - A8-0288/2018(178-180)

Quality of water intended for human consumption (COM(2017)0753 - C8-0019/2018 - 2017/0332(COD))

Proposal for a directive

Article 8 - paragraph 5 - subparagraph 1 - point a

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

(a)

prevention measures to reduce the level of treatment required and to safeguard the water quality, including measures referred to in Article 11(3)(d) of Directive 2000/60/EC;

deleted

Quality of water intended for human consumption (COM(2017)0753 - C8-0019/2018 - 2017/0332(COD))

Proposal for a directive

Annex I - part A - table 1

Text proposed by the Commission

Parameter Unit Clostridium perfringens Number/100 ml spores Coliform bacteria Number/100 ml Enterococci Number/100 ml Escherichia coli (E. coli) Number/100 ml Heterotrophic plate counts (HPC) 22°C Somatic coliphages Number/100 ml Turbidity NTU Amendment Parameter Parametric value Parameter Clostridium perfringens 0 Number/100 ml spores Enterococci 0 Number/100 ml Escherichia coli (E. coli) 0 Number/100 ml Somatic coliphages 0 Number/100 ml Note 0 < 1

Parametric value 0

0 0 0

No abnormal change

The parameters set out in this Part shall not apply to

spring and mineral waters in accordance with Directive 2009/54/EC".

Quality of water intended for human consumption (COM(2017)0753 - C8-0019/2018 - 2017/0332(COD))

Proposal for a directive

Annex I - part B - table 1

Parameter AcrylamideAntimony Arsenic Benzene Benzo(a)pyrene

Beta-estradiol (50-28-2)

Bisphenol A Boron Bromate Cadmium

Text proposed by the Commission

Chemical parameters

Parametric value 0,10

Unit μg/lNotes

The parametric value refers to the residual monomer concentration in the water as calculated according to specifications of the maximum release from the corresponding polymer in contact with the water.

5,0

10

1,0

0,010

0,001

0,01 1,0 10 5,0

μg/l μg/l μg/l μg/l μg/l μg/l mg/l μg/l μg/l

Chlorate Chlorite Chromium

Copper Cyanide 1,2-dichloroethane

EpichlorohydrinFluoride

Haloacetic acids (HAAs)

0,25 0,25 25

mg/l mg/l μg/l

The value shall be met, at the latest, by [10 years after the entry into force of this Directive]. The parametric value for chromium until that date is 50 μg/l.

2,0 50 3,0

0,10

mg/l μg/l μg/l μg/l

The parametric value refers to the residual monomer concentration in the water as calculated according to specifications of the maximum release from the corresponding polymer in contact with the water.

1,5 80

mg/l μg/l

Sum of the following nine representative substances: monochloro-, dichloro-, and trichloro-acetic acid, mono- and dibromo-acetic acid, bromochloroaceti c acid, bromodichloroace

