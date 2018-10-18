Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Parliament : Amendments 178-180 - Quality of water intended for human consumption (recast) - A8-0288/2018(178-180)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 06:38am EDT

17.10.2018 A8-0288/178

Amendment 178

Michel Dantin on behalf of the PPE Group

Report A8-0288/2018 Michel Dantin

Quality of water intended for human consumption (COM(2017)0753 - C8-0019/2018 - 2017/0332(COD))

Proposal for a directive

Article 8 - paragraph 5 - subparagraph 1 - point a

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

(a)

prevention measures to reduce the level of treatment required and to safeguard the water quality, including measures referred to in Article 11(3)(d) of Directive 2000/60/EC;

AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(178-180)_EN.docx

deleted

Or. en

PE624.160v01-00

17.10.2018 A8-0288/179

Michel Dantin on behalf of the PPE Group

Report A8-0288/2018 Michel Dantin

Quality of water intended for human consumption (COM(2017)0753 - C8-0019/2018 - 2017/0332(COD))

Proposal for a directive

Annex I - part A - table 1

Text proposed by the Commission

Parameter

Unit

Clostridium perfringens

Number/100 ml

spores

Coliform bacteria

Number/100 ml

Enterococci

Number/100 ml

Escherichia coli (E. coli)

Number/100 ml

Heterotrophic plate

counts (HPC) 22°C

Somatic coliphages

Number/100 ml

Turbidity

NTU

Amendment

Parameter

Parametric value

Parameter

Clostridium perfringens

0

Number/100 ml

spores

Enterococci

0

Number/100 ml

Escherichia coli (E. coli)

0

Number/100 ml

Somatic coliphages

0

Number/100 ml

Note

0 < 1

Parametric value 0

0 0 0

No abnormal change

The parameters set out in this Part shall not apply to

AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(178-180)_EN.docx

PE624.160v01-00

spring and mineral waters in accordance with Directive 2009/54/EC".

Or. en

AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(178-180)_EN.docx

PE624.160v01-00

17.10.2018 A8-0288/180

Michel Dantin on behalf of the PPE Group

Report A8-0288/2018 Michel Dantin

Quality of water intended for human consumption (COM(2017)0753 - C8-0019/2018 - 2017/0332(COD))

Proposal for a directive

Annex I - part B - table 1

Parameter AcrylamideAntimony Arsenic Benzene Benzo(a)pyrene

Beta-estradiol (50-28-2)

Bisphenol A Boron Bromate Cadmium

Text proposed by the Commission

Chemical parameters

Parametric value 0,10

Unit μg/lNotes

The parametric value refers to the residual monomer concentration in the water as calculated according to specifications of the maximum release from the corresponding polymer in contact with the water.

5,0

10

1,0

0,010

0,001

0,01 1,0 10 5,0

μg/l μg/l μg/l μg/l μg/l μg/l mg/l μg/l μg/l

AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(178-180)_EN.docx

PE624.160v01-00

Chlorate Chlorite Chromium

Copper Cyanide 1,2-dichloroethane

EpichlorohydrinFluoride

Haloacetic acids (HAAs)

0,25 0,25 25

mg/l mg/l μg/l

The value shall be met, at the latest, by [10 years after the entry into force of this Directive]. The parametric value for chromium until that date is 50 μg/l.

2,0 50 3,0

0,10

mg/l μg/l μg/l μg/l

The parametric value refers to the residual monomer concentration in the water as calculated according to specifications of the maximum release from the corresponding polymer in contact with the water.

1,5 80

mg/l μg/l

Sum of the following nine representative substances: monochloro-, dichloro-, and trichloro-acetic acid, mono- and dibromo-acetic acid, bromochloroaceti c acid, bromodichloroace

AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(178-180)_EN.docx

PE624.160v01-00

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 10:37:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10pNetflix needs lower prices to woo India
RE
12:58pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Motion for a resolution on animal welfare, antimicrobial use and the environmental impact of industrial broiler farming - B8-2018-0489
PU
12:58pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Motion for a resolution on animal welfare, antimicrobial use and the environmental impact of industrial broiler farming - B8-2018-0484
PU
12:52pMalaysia cuts growth targets, sees wider budget deficit through 2020
RE
12:48pINDUSTRY4EUROPE COALITION LAUNCHES AMBITIOUS CAMPAIGN : make industry a top European Commission priority
PU
12:44pTSMC sees modest fourth-quarter revenue growth, shrugs off trade war impact
RE
12:39pJapan's firms fret over potential hit from trade woes, BOJ warns
RE
12:38pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Amendments 176-177 - Quality of water intended for human consumption (recast) - A8-0288/2018(176-177)
PU
12:38pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Amendments 211-211 - Quality of water intended for human consumption (recast) - A8-0288/2018(211-211)
PU
12:38pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Amendments 137-143 - Reduction of the impact of certain plastic products on the environment - A8-0317/2018(137-143)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips below $80 on rising U.S. stockpiles
5CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : Shares Surge After 3Q Sales Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.