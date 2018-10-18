European Parliament : Amendments 211-211 - Quality of water intended for human consumption (recast) - A8-0288/2018(211-211)

17.10.2018 A8-0288/211
Amendment 211
Miriam Dalli on behalf of the S&D Group
Report A8-0288/2018 Michel Dantin
Quality of water intended for human consumption (COM(2017)0753 - C8-0019/2018 - 2017/0332(COD))
Proposal for a directive
Annex IV - paragraph 1 - point 5
Text proposed by the Commission
Amendment
(5) information on the following indicator parameters and associated parametric values:
-
(a) Colour;
(5) information on the indicator parameters
listed in part Ba of Annex I and associated parametric values.
In addition, information on the following parameters:
-
(b) pH (Hydrogen ion concentration);
-
- Sulphide S2
-
- Aluminium Al
-
- Ammonium NH4+
-
- Calcium Ca
-
- Magnesium Mg
-
- Potassium K
-
- Sodium Na
|
- Ammonium NH4+
|
- Calcium Ca
|
- Magnesium Mg
|
- Potassium K
|
- Sodium Na
|
Those parametric values and other non-
|
Those parametric values and other non-
|
ionised compounds and trace elements may
|
ionised compounds and trace elements may
|
be displayed with a reference value and/or
|
be displayed with a reference value and/or
|
an explanation;
|
an explanation.
Or. en
Justification
The Rapporteur has transposed the majority of these criteria into the new list of Indicator Parameters which is now inserted into Annex I. The purpose of this amendment is to re-insert the remaining relevant criteria which have not been transposed. This is to ensure that the corresponding transparency requirements still apply to these criteria.
