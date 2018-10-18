Log in
European Parliament : Amendments 211-211 - Quality of water intended for human consumption (recast) - A8-0288/2018(211-211)

10/18/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

17.10.2018 A8-0288/211

Amendment 211

Miriam Dalli on behalf of the S&D Group

Report A8-0288/2018 Michel Dantin

Quality of water intended for human consumption (COM(2017)0753 - C8-0019/2018 - 2017/0332(COD))

Proposal for a directive

Annex IV - paragraph 1 - point 5

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

(5) information on the following indicator parameters and associated parametric values:

  • (a) Colour;

    (5) information on the indicator parameters

    listed in part Ba of Annex I and associated parametric values.

    In addition, information on the following parameters:

    • (a) Hardness;

  • (b) pH (Hydrogen ion concentration);

AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(211-211)_EN.docx

  • (b) Minerals, anions/cations dissolved in water:

  • - Borate BO3-

  • - Carbonate CO3-

  • - Chloride Cl-

  • - Fluoride F-

  • - Hydrogen Carbonate HCO3-

  • - Nitrate NO3-

  • - Nitrite NO2-

  • - Phosphate PO4-

  • - Silicate SiO2

  • - Sulphate SO4-

PE624.160v01

  • - Sulphide S2

  • - Aluminium Al

  • - Ammonium NH4+

  • - Calcium Ca

  • - Magnesium Mg

  • - Potassium K

  • - Sodium Na

  • (c) Conductivity;

  • (d) Iron;

  • (e) Manganese;

  • (f) Odour;

  • (g) Taste;

  • (h) Hardness;

  • (i) Minerals, anions/cations dissolved in water:

  • - Borate BO3-

  • - Carbonate CO3-

  • - Chloride Cl-

  • - Fluoride F-

  • - Hydrogen Carbonate HCO3-

  • - Nitrate NO3-

  • - Nitrite NO2-

  • - Phosphate PO4-

  • - Silicate SiO2

  • - Sulphate SO4-

  • - Sulphide S2-

  • - Aluminium Al

AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(211-211)_EN.docx

PE624.160v01

- Ammonium NH4+

- Calcium Ca

- Magnesium Mg

- Potassium K

- Sodium Na

Those parametric values and other non-

Those parametric values and other non-

ionised compounds and trace elements may

ionised compounds and trace elements may

be displayed with a reference value and/or

be displayed with a reference value and/or

an explanation;

an explanation.

Or. en

Justification

The Rapporteur has transposed the majority of these criteria into the new list of Indicator Parameters which is now inserted into Annex I. The purpose of this amendment is to re-insert the remaining relevant criteria which have not been transposed. This is to ensure that the corresponding transparency requirements still apply to these criteria.

AMP8_AMA(2018)0288(211-211)_EN.docx

PE624.160v01

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 10:37:12 UTC
