European Parliament : ERRATUM on Parliament's estimates of revenue and expenditure for the financial year 2020 (2019/2003(BUD)) - A8-0182/2019(ERR01)

03/26/2019 | 06:00am EDT

European Parliament

2014-2019

Plenary sitting

26.3.2019

A8-0182/2019/err01

ERRATUM

to the report

on Parliament's estimates of revenue and expenditure for the financial year 2020

(2019/2003(BUD))

Committee on Budgets

Rapporteur: Vladimír Maňka

A8-0182/2019

Motion for a resolution

Paragraph 11 should read:

11. Demands Parliament's 2020 budget to be realistic and accurate regarding the matching of needs and their costs, to avoid over-budgeting;

(Affects all language versions.)

RR1180897EN.docx

PE636.229v02-00

EN

United in diversity

EN

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 09:59:08 UTC
