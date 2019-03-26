European Parliament : ERRATUM on Parliament's estimates of revenue and expenditure for the financial year 2020 (2019/2003(BUD)) - A8-0182/2019(ERR01)

European Parliament
2014-2019
Plenary sitting
26.3.2019
A8-0182/2019/err01
ERRATUM
to the report
on Parliament's estimates of revenue and expenditure for the financial year 2020
(2019/2003(BUD))
Committee on Budgets
Rapporteur: Vladimír Maňka
A8-0182/2019
Motion for a resolution
Paragraph 11 should read:
11. Demands Parliament's 2020 budget to be realistic and accurate regarding the matching of needs and their costs, to avoid over-budgeting;
(Affects all language versions.)
