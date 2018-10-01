Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Parliament : Highlights - 16th meeting of the IMCO Working Group on the Digital Single Market - Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 03:42pm CEST
Artificial intelligence is one of the most dynamic areas of information technologies. With an array of developments ranging from self-driving cars, robotics and digital personal assistants come numerous concerns regarding interoperability, standards, consumer protection, data protection, liability and ethics as well as autonomy of AI.

The meeting is open to the public. However, for security reasons, access can only be granted in response to a prior request for access badge. In case you are not in possession of an access badge, please contact the secretariat of the working group (imco-dsm@ep.europa.eu) providing the following details: full name, date of birht, nationality, type and number of the document (passport, drivers licence, ID card) no later than 8 October at noon.

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 13:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:51aSpain does not fear contagion from Italy - economy minister
RE
09:50aWall Street jumps at open on new NAFTA deal
RE
09:49aTSX climbs at open on optimism around NAFTA deal
RE
09:48aCanadian dollar notches four-month high as trade deal boosts rate hike prospects
RE
09:47aUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : World Tourism Day 2018 in the Khartoum / Omdurman / Bahri metropolis, Sudan
PU
09:47aWORLD BANK : Provides US$31 million Additional Financing for Disaster Prevention in Dominica
PU
09:44aCanada manufacturing growth falters as global trade strife weighs
RE
09:42aCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Chairman Giancarlo Releases Cross-Border White Paper
PU
09:42aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Highlights - 16th meeting of the IMCO Working Group on the Digital Single Market - Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection
PU
09:40aNo-deal Brexit would cost European firms up to $18 billion - Fox
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and rising fuel prices take toll
2S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
3BONDUELLE : BONDUELLE - 2017-2018 ANNUAL RESULTS: another financial year of growth in revenues and profitabili..
4U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update
5DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : DMS : H1 18: not so bad after all

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.