European Parliament : Highlights - Adoption of a proposal for screening foreign direct investment in the EU - Committee on International Trade

02/18/2019 | 08:22am EST

Adoption of a proposal for screening foreign direct investment in the EU

18-02-2019 - 14:14

On 14 February 2019, Members in plenary adopted a proposal to establish a legal framework for screening foreign direct investment in the EU. The Screening of FDI into the EU (INTA Rapporteur: F. PROUST) was a priority file included in the Joint Declaration and it lays the grounds at EU level to preserve the EU's strategic interests. With the new legislation the EU will remain open to foreign investment in times of protectionism.

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 13:21:05 UTC
