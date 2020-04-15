Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Parliament : Highlights - ECON activities in regard to COVID-19 - Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 01:01pm EDT
The European Parliament and in particularly the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs are at the forefront of the debate, actively partaking in the elaboration of European policies and solutions to prevent a deep and protracted economic crisis and to lay down foundations for the Europe's long term recovery.In relation to the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chair and political Coordinators have discussed policy options with the following decision makers:
  • 25.3.20: European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, and Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni
  • 26.3.20: Managing Director of the ESM, Klaus Regling
  • 26.3.20: Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, Andrea Enri, and Chair of the EBA, José Manuel Campa
  • 30.3.20: President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde
  • 7.4.20: Minister of Finance of Italy, Roberto Gualtieri
  • 15.4.20: Vice-President and Minister of finance of Spain, Nadia Calviño

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 17:00:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:08pTrump's WHO Funding Cut Draws Criticism as Virus Death Toll Passes 128,000 -- 4th Update
DJ
01:06pCHAARAT GOLD : Webcast - Corporate Update & Proposed Equity Raise
PU
01:06pFarm Bureau President Zippy Duvall Named to Economic Revival Group
PU
01:06pUNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN : USask researchers team up with companies to make hand sanitizer
PU
01:01pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Highlights - ECON activities in regard to COVID-19 - Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs
PU
12:57pFrench financial watchdog extends ban on short selling positions
RE
12:56pCellphone tracking reveals coronavirus hit to U.S. economy
RE
12:56pGOGOLD RESOURCES : Intersects 11.6m of 610 g/t Silver Equivalent Near Surface and 4.2m of 880 g/t Silver Equivalent at San Juan
PU
12:56pIMF's Georgieva says wants to triple concessional financing for poor countries
RE
12:54pUK shares hit by sliding oil price, lockdown worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
3EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
4ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML reports 2.4 billion net sales at 45.1% gross margin in Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group