European Parliament : Highlights - ECON activities in regard to COVID-19 - Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs

25.3.20: European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, and Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni

26.3.20: Managing Director of the ESM, Klaus Regling

26.3.20: Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, Andrea Enri, and Chair of the EBA, José Manuel Campa

30.3.20: President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde

7.4.20: Minister of Finance of Italy, Roberto Gualtieri

15.4.20: Vice-President and Minister of finance of Spain, Nadia Calviño

The European Parliament and in particularly the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs are at the forefront of the debate, actively partaking in the elaboration of European policies and solutions to prevent a deep and protracted economic crisis and to lay down foundations for the Europe's long term recovery.In relation to the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chair and political Coordinators have discussed policy options with the following decision makers: