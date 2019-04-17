Log in
European Parliament : Highlights - EU investment protection after the ECJ opinion on Singapore - Committee on International Trade

04/17/2019 | 06:08am EDT

Latest Study: Parliamentary scrutiny of trade policies across the western world

17-04-2019 - 11:51

The Lisbon Treaty increased the European Parliament's powers over EU trade policy. Ten years after its entry into force it is timely to take stock of how the EP has made use of this leverage in shaping the EU's trade negotiations. This study compares parliamentary scrutiny of trade policy in the EU with the United States, Canada and Australia. It concludes that the European Parliament has become powerful and active in trade policy, on a comparable level to the US Congress.

(Read more)

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 10:07:03 UTC
