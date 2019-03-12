Log in
European Parliament : Highlights - Establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment - Taxonomy - Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety

03/12/2019

Establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment - Taxonomy

12-03-2019

On 11 March, ECON and ENVI jointly voted on the above draft report that seeks to strengthen the future EU framework for determining environmentally sustainable financial activities. The report includes a 'brown' taxonomy to be added, defined as 'criteria for economic activities with a negative environmental impact'. The draft report also provides for the taxonomy to be based on a set of harmonised indicators, which should include 'at least the circular economy indicators'.

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
