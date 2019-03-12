European Parliament : Highlights - Establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment - Taxonomy - Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety

Establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment - Taxonomy

12-03-2019 - 10:01

On 11 March, ECON and ENVI jointly voted on the above draft report that seeks to strengthen the future EU framework for determining environmentally sustainable financial activities. The report includes a 'brown' taxonomy to be added, defined as 'criteria for economic activities with a negative environmental impact'. The draft report also provides for the taxonomy to be based on a set of harmonised indicators, which should include 'at least the circular economy indicators'.

