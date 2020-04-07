European Parliament : Highlights - Exchange of views with Commissioner Didier Reynders on the COVID-19 outbreak - Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

On 14 April at 17.00, Members will exchange views with Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice, on the measures taken by the Commission to address the COVID-19 outbreak in particular with respect to consumers protection. The Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee (IMCO) already called for further actions to be taken to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and stressed the importance to enforce consumer protection and to guarantee the respect of consumers rights through this crisis,

in its letter addressed on 23 March to Commissioner Didier Reynders, as well as to the EU Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager (Europe Fit for the Digital Age), Commissioners Thierry Breton (Internal Market) and to the Croatian Presidency of the Council.