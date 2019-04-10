Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Parliament : Highlights - Public Hearing on Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny on EU Defence Affairs - Subcommittee on Security and Defence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 06:03am EDT

Study: The Scrutiny of the European Defence Fund by the EP and national parliaments

08-04-2019 - 11:54

[Attachment]

Since 2016, the European Union has developed a number of new initiatives on security and defence. In particular, the introduction of Permanent Structured Cooperation and the European Defence Fund have been designed to allow the EU to become a more autonomous actor with regard to crisis management, capacity building and protecting Europe and its citizens. Yet the development of these new initiatives raises questions about

(Read more)

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 10:02:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:14aU.S. charges pummel drugmaker Indivior, hurt Reckitt
RE
06:13aSEA OF THIEVES : The Arena – your first look at all-out war on the high seas
PU
06:13aIRSG INTERNATIONAL RUBBER STUDY : Latest IRSG Blog – Sustainability at the World Rubber Summit 2019
PU
06:09aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : EU decides on Brexit extension, Netanyahu times 4, Trump’s tax returns
06:03aSouth African business confidence drops further in March - SACCI
RE
06:03aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Highlights - Public Hearing on Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny on EU Defence Affairs - Subcommittee on Security and Defence
PU
06:01aEUROPE : European stocks cautiously higher before Brexit summit, ECB meeting
RE
05:45aFED TO RELEASE MEETING MINUTES : What to Watch
DJ
05:38aExclusive - Volkswagen eyes big stake in China partner JAC, taps Goldman
RE
05:38aEXCLUSIVE : Volkswagen eyes big stake in China partner JAC, taps Goldman - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Leaves Investors in Lurch -- WSJ
2RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Notice Regarding On-site Inspection by the Fair Trade Commission
3INDIVIOR : U.S. Charges Drug Maker Indivior With Organizing Multibillion-Dollar Fraud
4Oil dips on global growth worry, possible output rise
5KONECRANES : KONECRANES : Georgia Ports Authority orders 20 Konecranes RTGs for Savannah Port

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About