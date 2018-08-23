Log in
European Parliament : Highlights - Public hearing on Comparative analysis of authorisation procedures in OECD countries - Special Committee on the Union’s authorisation procedure for pesticides

08/23/2018 | 03:07pm CEST

Public hearing on Comparative analysis of authorisation procedures in OECD countries

23-08-2018 - 14:49

On Thursday 30 August, the European Parliament's Special Committee on the Union's authorisation procedure for pesticides will organise a public hearing entitled 'EU authorisation procedure for pesticides - Comparative analysis of authorisation procedures in OECD countries'.The meeting will consist of 10-minute presentations given by each of the speakers followed by a question and answer round with the Members of the Committee.

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 13:06:06 UTC
