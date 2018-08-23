European Parliament : Highlights - Public hearing on Comparative analysis of authorisation procedures in OECD countries - Special Committee on the Union’s authorisation procedure for pesticides

Public hearing on Comparative analysis of authorisation procedures in OECD countries
23-08-2018 - 14:49
[Attachment]
On Thursday 30 August, the European Parliament's Special Committee on the Union's authorisation procedure for pesticides will organise a public hearing entitled 'EU authorisation procedure for pesticides - Comparative analysis of authorisation procedures in OECD countries'.The meeting will consist of 10-minute presentations given by each of the speakers followed by a question and answer round with the Members of the Committee.
Disclaimer
