European Parliament : Highlights - Vote - Resolution on opening trade negotiations between the EU and the US - Committee on International Trade

Adoption of a proposal for screening foreign direct investment in the EU

22-02-2019 - 10:09

On 14 February 2019, Members in plenary adopted a proposal to establish a legal framework for screening foreign direct investment in the EU. The Screening of FDI into the EU (INTA Rapporteur: F. PROUST) was a priority file included in the Joint Declaration and it lays the grounds at EU level to preserve the EU's strategic interests. With the new legislation the EU will remain open to foreign investment in times of protectionism.

