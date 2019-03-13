|
European Parliament : JOINT MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION on a European human rights violations sanctions regime - RC-B8-0177/2019
03/13/2019 | 12:14pm EDT
European Parliament
2014-2019
Plenary sitting
B8-0177/2019 } B8-0178/2019 } B8-0179/2019 } B8-0180/2019 } B8-0181/2019 } RC1
13.3.2019
JOINT MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION
pursuant to Rule 123(2) and (4) of the Rules of Procedure
replacing the following motions:
B8-0177/2019 (Verts/ALE)
B8-0178/2019 (PPE)
B8-0179/2019 (ECR)
B8-0180/2019 (ALDE)
B8-0181/2019 (S&D)
on a European human rights violations sanctions regime
(2019/2580(RSP))
Laima Liucija Andrikienė, Sandra Kalniete, Esther de Lange,
Cristian Dan Preda, David McAllister, José Ignacio Salafranca
Sánchez-Neyra, Dubravka Šuica, Elmar Brok, Lorenzo Cesa,
Michael Gahler, Gunnar Hökmark, Tunne Kelam, Eduard Kukan,
Jaromír Štětina, Fernando Ruas on behalf of the PPE Group
Elena Valenciano, Victor Boştinaru, Knut Fleckenstein, Soraya Post,
Pier Antonio Panzeri, Ana Gomes on behalf of the S&D Group
Charles Tannock, Ryszard Czarnecki, Anna Elżbieta Fotyga on behalf of the ECR Group
Marietje Schaake, Petras Auštrevičius, Beatriz Becerra Basterrechea,
United in diversity
Izaskun Bilbao Barandica, Gérard Deprez, Marian Harkin, Ivan Jakovčić, Ilhan Kyuchyuk, Valentinas Mazuronis, Louis Michel, Javier Nart, Urmas Paet, Maite Pagazaurtundúa Ruiz, Carolina Punset, Jozo Radoš, Frédérique Ries, Jasenko Selimovic, Pavel Telička, Ivo Vajgl,
Matthijs van Miltenburg, Hilde Vautmans on behalf of the ALDE Group
Barbara Lochbihler, Heidi Hautala, Judith Sargentini, Margrete Auken, Bodil Valero on behalf of the Verts/ALE Group
European Parliament resolution on a European human rights violations sanctions regime
(2019/2580(RSP))
The European Parliament,
-
- having regard to its previous resolutions calling for an EU-wide mechanism for imposing targeted sanctions against individuals involved in grave human rights violations, including its resolution of 16 December 2010 on the Annual Report on Human Rights in the World 2009 and the European Union's policy on the matter1 and its resolution of 11 March 2014 on the eradication of torture in the world2,
-
- having regard to its previous resolutions under Rule 135 of its Rules of Procedure calling for the imposition of targeted sanctions against individuals involved in grave human rights violations, including those of 19 January 2017 on the situation in Burundi3, of 5 July 2018 on Burundi4, of 18 May 2017 on South Sudan5, of 14 June 2017 on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo6, of 18 January 2018 on the Democratic Republic of the Congo7, of 14 September 2017 on Gabon: repression of the opposition8, of 5 October 2017 on the situation in the Maldives9, of 5 October 2017 on the cases of Crimean Tatar leaders Akhtem Chiygoz, Ilmi Umerov and the journalist Mykola Semena10, of 30 November 201711 and of 4 October 201812 on the situation in Yemen, of 14 December 2014 on Cambodia: notably the dissolution of CNRP Party13, of 14 December 2017 on the situation of the Rohingya people14, of 15 March 2018 on the situation in Syria15, of 25 October 2018 on the situation in Venezuela16, of 13 September 2018 on Myanmar, notably the case of journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo17, of 25 October 2018 on the situation in the Sea of Azov18, of 25 October 2018 on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul19 and of 14 February 2019 on the situation in Chechnya and the case of Oyub Titiev20,
-
- having regard to its recommendation to the Council of 2 April 2014 on establishing
-
common visa restrictions for Russian officials involved in the Sergei Magnitsky case21,
-
- having regard to its resolution of 12 December 2018 on the annual report on human rights and democracy in the world 2017 and the European Union's policy on the matter22,
-
- having regard to its resolution of 13 September 2017 on corruption and human rights in third countries23,
-
- having regard to the its resolution of 12 March 2019 on the state of EU-Russia political relations24,
-
- having regard to its resolution of 4 February 2016 on the systematic mass murder of religious minorities by the so called ISIS/Daesh25,
-
- having regard to Title V, Chapter 2 of the Treaty on European Union (TEU), regarding the adoption of sanctions under the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP),
-
- having regard to Article 215 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) on the adoption of sanctions against both third countries and individuals, groups and non-state entities,
-
- having regard to Declaration 25 of the Lisbon Treaty on the need to ensure due process rights of individuals or entities concerned by EU restrictive measures or EU measures in combating terrorism,
-
- having regard to the European Convention on Human Rights and the protocols thereto,
-
- having regard to the EU Strategic Framework and Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy (2015-2019),
-
- having regard to the statement on the occasion of the State of the Union Address by President Jean-Claude Juncker on 12 September 2018 proposing that Member States make use of existing EU rules to move from unanimity to qualified majority voting in certain areas of the EU's CFSP, such as responding collectively to violations of human rights and applying effective sanctions,
-
- having regard to the declaration of 10 December 2018 by the Vice-President of the Commission / High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (VP/HR) following the Foreign Affairs Council of December 2018,
-
- having regard to the resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe of 22 January 2019 entitled 'Sergei Magnitsky and beyond - fighting impunity by targeted sanctions',
-
- having regard to its study of April 2018 entitled 'Targeted sanctions against individuals on grounds of grave human rights violations - impact, trends and prospects at EU level',
-
- having regard to the proposal of 14 November 2018 for a European Human Rights Entry Ban Commission,
-
- having regard to the meeting of 20 November 2018 in the Netherlands on the EU Global Human Rights Sanction Regime,
-
- having regard to Rule 123(2) and (4) of its Rules of Procedure,
-
A. whereas Article 21 of the TEU stipulates that the actions of the Union shall be guided by democracy, the rule of law, the universality and indivisibility of human rights and fundamental freedoms, respect for human dignity, the principles of equality and solidarity, and respect for the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law;
-
B. whereas the EU is committed to the systematic implementation of sanctions decided on by the UN Security Council under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, and at the same time imposes autonomous sanctions in the absence of a UN Security Council mandate in cases where the UN Security Council is not empowered to take action or is prevented from doing so by a lack of agreement among its members;
-
C. whereas EU sanctions (also known as restrictive measures) have over the past two decades become an integral part of the EU's external relations toolbox, with over 40 different restrictive measures currently in place against 34 countries; whereas an estimated two thirds of EU country-specific sanctions have been imposed in support of human rights and democracy objectives;
-
D. whereas personally targeted sanctions are designed to minimise adverse consequences for those not responsible for the policies or actions that led to their adoption, in particular on local civilian populations and on legitimate activities in or with the country concerned; whereas they directly affect the persons responsible for violations, serving as a deterrent;
-
E. whereas all sanctions adopted by the EU are fully compliant with obligations under international law, including those pertaining to human rights and fundamental freedoms; whereas sanctions should be regularly reviewed in order to ensure that they are contributing towards their stated objectives;
-
F. whereas in addition to country-specific sanctions that aim at bringing about changes in states' behaviour, the EU has recently introduced restrictive measures against the proliferation and use of chemical weapons and cyberattacks, as well as specific measures to combat terrorism;
-
G. whereas existing EU sanctions target both state and non-state actors, such as terrorists and terrorist groups;
|
|