European Parliament : Latest news - Next TRAN meeting - Committee on Transport and Tourism

INI report on the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure - vote
25-09-2018 - 08:38
Directive 2014/94/EU on the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure in the EU was adopted in 2014. It sets out minimum requirements for the building-up of alternative fuels infrastructure, including recharging points for electric vehicles and refuelling points for natural gas (LNG and CNG) and hydrogen to be implemented by means of Member States' national policy frameworks.
