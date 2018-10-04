European Parliament : Latest news - Next meeting of the Budgetary Control Committee (CONT) - Committee on Budgetary Control

The Committee will also vote on CONT opinions to REGI in form of amendments as per Rule 53(4):

- on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the ERDF and on the Cohesion Fund. Rapporteur: Gilles Pargneaux

- on common provisions on the ERDF, the ESF Plus, the Cohesion Fund, and the EMFF and financial rules for those and for the Asylum and Migration Fund, the Internal Security Fund and the Border Management and Visa Instrument, Rapporteur: Iris Hoffmann



The MFF Opinions for consideration are:

- to AFCO INI - State of the debate on the Future of Europe, Rapporteur: Petri Sarvamaa



- to JURI on Establishment of the Justice programme, Rapporteur: Dennis de Jong



- to EMPL on European Social Fund Plus, Rapporteur: Georgi Pisinski



- to EMPL European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF), Rapporteur: Gilles Pargneaux



- to REGI European territorial cooperation goal (Interreg), Rapporteur: Arndt Kohn