Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Parliament : Latest news - Next meeting of the Budgetary Control Committee (CONT) - Committee on Budgetary Control

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:38am CEST
The Committee will also vote on CONT opinions to REGI in form of amendments as per Rule 53(4):

- on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the ERDF and on the Cohesion Fund. Rapporteur: Gilles Pargneaux

- on common provisions on the ERDF, the ESF Plus, the Cohesion Fund, and the EMFF and financial rules for those and for the Asylum and Migration Fund, the Internal Security Fund and the Border Management and Visa Instrument, Rapporteur: Iris Hoffmann

The MFF Opinions for consideration are:

- to AFCO INI - State of the debate on the Future of Europe, Rapporteur: Petri Sarvamaa

- to JURI on Establishment of the Justice programme, Rapporteur: Dennis de Jong

- to EMPL on European Social Fund Plus, Rapporteur: Georgi Pisinski

- to EMPL European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF), Rapporteur: Gilles Pargneaux

- to REGI European territorial cooperation goal (Interreg), Rapporteur: Arndt Kohn

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 09:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : launches new agribusiness strategy
PU
12:07pCadillac edges Tesla in semi-automated driving test
RE
12:05pE-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against 'copycat products'
RE
12:05pEPIC Hosts Fourth Annual Invitational Golf Tournament Benefiting Nonprofit The Joyful Child Foundation
SE
12:05pEdupoint Enters Alaska with the Matanuska-Susitna School District’s Selection of Synergy Education Platform
SE
12:04pItaly dismisses concern the EU will reject its budget plan
RE
12:01pVantagePoint Artificial Intelligence Trading Software Launches New Cryptocurrency Pairs
AC
12:00pECB's Nouy urges EU lawmakers not to water down banking rules
RE
11:58aESM EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM : appoints Nicoletta Mascher Head of Banking
PU
11:54aRegulators say banks near full compliance with post-crisis capital rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank team up to develop self-driving car services
3BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Baloxavir Marboxil in People at High Risk of Compl..
5Oil holds near four-year highs as Saudi, Russia agree supply rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.