European Parliament : MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION on a European human rights violations sanctions regime - B8-0180/2019

European Parliament

2014-2019

Plenary sitting

B8-0180/2019

11.3.2019

MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION

to wind up the debate on the statement by the Vice-President of the Commission / High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

pursuant to Rule 123(2) of the Rules of Procedure

on a European human rights violations sanctions regime (2019/2580(RSP))

Marietje Schaake, Petras Auštrevičius, Beatriz Becerra Basterrechea, Izaskun Bilbao Barandica, Gérard Deprez, Marian Harkin, Ivan Jakovčić, Ilhan Kyuchyuk, Louis Michel, Javier Nart, Urmas Paet, Maite Pagazaurtundúa Ruiz, Carolina Punset, Jozo Radoš, Frédérique Ries, Jasenko Selimovic, Pavel Telička, Ivo Vajgl, Matthijs van Miltenburg, Hilde Vautmans on behalf of the ALDE Group

RE1179362EN.docx PE635.440v01-00

United in diversity

B8-0180/2019

European Parliament resolution on a European human rights violations sanctions regime

(2019/2580(RSP))

The European Parliament,

- having regard to the study entitled 'Targeted sanctions against individuals on grounds of grave human rights violations - impact, trends and prospects at EU level' published by its Directorate-General for External Policies on 26 April 20182,

- having regard to the resolution of 22 January 2019 by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Sergei Magnitsky and beyond - fighting impunity by targeted sanctions,

- having regard to the statement of 10 December 2018 by the Vice-President of the Commission / High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy following the EU Foreign Affairs Council,

- having regard to the statement on the occasion of the State of the Union Address by President Jean-Claude Juncker on 12 September 2018 proposing that Member States make use of existing EU rules to move from unanimity to qualified majority voting in certain areas of the EU's CFSP, such as responding collectively to violations of human rights and applying effective sanctions,

- having regard to Article 215 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) on the adoption of sanctions against both third countries and individuals, groups and non-State entities,

- having regard to Chapter 2 of Title V of the Treaty on European Union (TEU) on the adoption of sanctions under the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP),

- having regard to its previous resolutions calling for an EU-wide mechanism for imposing targeted sanctions against individuals involved in grave human rights violations, including its recommendation to the Council of 2 April 2014 on establishing common visa restrictions for Russian officials involved in the Sergei Magnitsky case1,

PE635.440v01-00

RE1179362EN.docx

G. whereas Parliament has repeatedly called for the establishment of an EU global human rights sanctions regime which would ensure the consistency and efficacy of individual asset freezes, visa bans and other sanctions imposed on individuals and entities by Member States and on EU level;

F. whereas the relevant authorities of EU Member States are responsible for enforcing sanctions while such measures are decided on at European level; whereas increased cooperation and information sharing between these authorities, as well as a European enforcement mechanism, are essential to ensure the uniform enforcement and interpretation of the EU restrictive measures in force and that European companies can operate on a level playing field;

E. whereas these examples illustrate the need to further clarify the scope and reach of the sanctions currently in force, as well as for a clarification of the degree to which countries and companies are responsible for ensuring that the end use or destination of their goods and services are not encompassed by sanctions;

D. whereas over the past couple of months, there have been numerous instances in which European companies or even EU Member States have violated EU sanctions; whereas these violations include the visit of sanctioned Syrian security official Ali Mamlouk to Italy, Belgium companies shipping components for poison gas to Syria, Dutch companies assisting in the building of the contested Kerch bridge, German-made propellers ending up on Russian military drones and the Dutch company Damen supplying patrol boats to the Libyan coastguard;

B. whereas in addition to country-specific sanctions that aim at bringing about changes in states' behaviour, the EU has recently introduced restrictive measures against the proliferation and use of chemical weapons and cyberattacks, as well as specific measures to combat terrorism;

A. whereas EU sanctions (also known as restrictive measures) have over the past two decades become an integral part of the EU's external relations toolbox, with over 40 different restrictive measures currently in place against 34 countries; whereas an estimated two thirds of EU country-specific sanctions have been imposed in support of human rights and democracy objectives;

RE1179362EN.docx

PE635.440v01-00

death of his lawyer Sergei Magnitsky while in detention in Russia;

K. whereas the Dutch Government initiated a discussion among EU Member States in November 2018 on the political opportunity of a targeted human rights sanctions regime at EU level; whereas preliminary discussions are continuing at Council working group level;

1. Strongly condemns all breaches of human rights across the globe; calls on the Council to swiftly establish an autonomous, flexible and reactive EU-wide sanctions regime that would allow the targeting of any individual, state and non-state actors, and other entities responsible for or involved in grave human rights violations and acts of systemic corruption; firmly believes that such a regime is an essential part of the EU's existing human rights and foreign policy toolbox, and would strengthen the EU's role as a global human rights actor, notably in its fight against impunity and its support to victims of abuse and to human rights defenders worldwide;

2. Takes note of the Global Magnitsky Act passed by the US congress in 2016 following on from the Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act of 2012 which intended to sanction the individuals responsible for the death of anti-corruption advocate and lawyer Sergei Magnitsky during pre-trial detention in a Russian prison after enduring inhumane conditions, deliberate neglect and torture;

3. Stresses that an EU human rights violations sanctions regime should further build on Parliament's Magnitsky resolution of 2 April 2014 which called on the Council to establish a common EU list of officials responsible for the death of Sergei Magnitsky, and for the subsequent judicial cover-up and harassment of his family; emphasises the need for an EU human rights sanctions regime to allow for the sanctioning of individuals implicated in human rights abuses anywhere in the world, and for it to explicitly and symbolically carry Sergei Magnitsky's name; welcomes the fact that similar legislation targeting human rights abusers worldwide has been enacted across the Atlantic; emphasises the need for transatlantic cooperation to hold human rights violators to account; encourages other democracies to develop similar instruments;

4. Stresses that this regime should allow the imposition of restrictive measures, notably asset freezes and EU entry bans, against any individual or entity responsible for, involved in or which has assisted, financed or contributed to the planning, directing or committing of gross human rights violations, abuses and acts of systemic corruption; emphasises the need to clearly define the scope of violations that could include involvement in acts of torture, enforced disappearance, trafficking in human beings, political imprisonment and acts of corruption among other things, as well as to set up appropriate legal avenues through which a listing can be challenged;