European Parliament : MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION on gender balance in EU economic and monetary affairs nominations - B8-0171/2019

MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION

to wind up the debate on the statements by the Council and the Commission pursuant to Rule 123(2) of the Rules of Procedure

on gender balance in EU economic and monetary affairs nominations (2019/2614(RSP))

Markus Ferber, Agnieszka Kozłowska-Rajewicz on behalf of the PPE Group

Kay Swinburne on behalf of the ECR Group

B8-0171/2019

European Parliament resolution on gender balance in EU economic and monetary affairs nominations

(2019/2614(RSP))

The European Parliament,

- having regard to Articles 2 and 3(3), second subparagraph, of the Treaty on European Union (TEU) and Article 8 of the Treaty of the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU),

- having regard to Article 23 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union,

- having regard to the Commission's Strategic Engagement for Gender Equality 2016-2019,

- having regard to the Council's recommendation of 11 February 2019 on the appointment of a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB),

- having regard to Article 283(2), second subparagraph, of the TFEU, pursuant to which the European Council consulted Parliament,

- having regard to Protocol No 4 on the Statute of the European System of Central Banks and of the European Central Bank, and, in particular, Article 11.2 thereof,

- having regard to the report of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (A8-0144/2019),

- having regard to the selection by the Board of Supervisors of the European Banking Authority of 19 February 2019, of José Manuel Campa as Chairperson of the European Banking Authority,

- having regard to Article 48(2) of Regulation (EU) No 1093/2010 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 November 2010 establishing a European Supervisory Authority (European Banking Authority), amending Decision No 716/2009/EC and repealing Commission Decision 2009/78/EC1,

- having regard to the report of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (A8-0146/2019),

- having regard to the Commission proposal of 30 January 2019 for the appointment of Sebastiano Laviola as member of the Single Resolution Board,

- having regard to Article 56(6) of Regulation (EU) No 806/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 July 2014 establishing uniform rules and a uniform

1 OJ L 331, 15.12.2010, p. 12.

procedure for the resolution of credit institutions and certain investment firms in the framework of a Single Resolution Mechanism and a Single Resolution Fund and amending Regulation (EU) No 1093/20102,

- having regard to the report of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (A8-0148/2019),

- having regard to Rule 123(2) of its Rules of Procedure,

A. whereas Article 8 of the TFEU lays down gender mainstreaming as a horizontal principle, and Article 2 of the TEU lays down the principle of gender equality as a value of the Union;

B. whereas equal access to opportunity and non-discrimination are integral values of the European Union;

C. whereas women continue to be underrepresented in executive positions in the field of banking and financial services;

D. whereas all EU and national institutions and bodies should implement concrete measures to ensure gender balance;

E. whereas notwithstanding the numerous requests made by the European Parliament to the Council to readdress the lack of gender balance within the ECB Executive Board, the Parliament deplores that the European Council has not taken this request seriously;

F. whereas notwithstanding the numerous calls made by the European Parliament in previous nominations to respect gender balance when presenting a list of candidates, the Parliament deplores that all candidates for the Chairperson of the European Banking Authority were men;

G. whereas despite the obligations set out under Article 56(4) of Regulation (EU) No 806/2014 and notwithstanding the numerous calls made by Parliament to respect gender balance when presenting a list of candidates, Parliament deplores that all candidates for the member of the Single Resolution Board were men;

1. Urges the European Council, the Council and the Commission to actively work towards gender balance in its upcoming proposals for shortlists and appointments, and demands that Parliament's request is respected for the forthcoming nominations;

2. Recognises that Parliament itself has not lived up to these standards and pledges to improve its own record of promoting equality between men and women in the area of economic and monetary affairs;

3. Acknowledges that gender balance at executive level in the Union institutions and bodies requires qualified candidates from the Member States; calls therefore on Member States to take concrete steps to improve gender balance in national institutions and thereby prepare the ground for both male and female high quality candidates for top EU

2 OJ L 225, 30.7.2014, p. 1.

positions in the field of banking and financial services;

4.

Instructs its President to forward this resolution to the European Council, the Council, the Commission and governments of Member States.

