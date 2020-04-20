Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Parliament : MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION on promoting innovation in the EU - B9-0142/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 06:11pm EDT

B9‑0142/2020

Motion for a European Parliament resolution on promoting innovation in the EU

The European Parliament,

- having regard to Article 173(1) and Article 179 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union,

- having regard to the Council conclusions of 29 May 2017 on a future EU industrial policy strategy,

- having regard to Rule 143 of its Rules of Procedure,

A. whereas investment in research and the promotion of business innovation are crucial for the competitiveness and prosperity of the European economy;

B. whereas, in order to achieve smart, sustainable and inclusive growth in the EU, appropriate conditions must be created for investment in knowledge and innovation;

C. whereas there are no EU companies among the top 10 technology companies in the world;

D. whereas in terms of the number of major technology companies, the EU is lagging behind not only the USA and China, but also Taiwan and Japan;

E. whereas EU innovation is encouraged mainly through Horizon 2020, which accounts for only about 7% of the total EU budget;

1. Calls on the European Parliament to increase funding for innovation;

2. Calls on the European Parliament to develop a strategy to promote innovation that would help the EU to catch up with the leading countries in the technology sector.

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 22:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:30pTrump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has 'plenty'
RE
07:30pLarge oil traders vie for Guyana marketing deal despite price plunge
RE
07:26pWeWork directors defend right to represent shareholders against SoftBank
RE
07:15pAs oil collapses, some options players bet on a bounce
RE
07:11pEVOLUTION MINING : March 2020 Quarterly Results Conference Call
PU
07:07pU.S. crude futures up more than $20, but still trade below zero
RE
07:07pTrump to consider stopping Saudi oil imports, sees price drop as short-term
RE
07:05pEXCLUSIVE : Brazil considers further flight cuts as coronavirus crisis bites
RE
06:55pU.S. ENERGY INDUSTRY STEPS UP LOBBYING FOR FED'S EMERGENCY AID : letters
RE
06:54pU.S. economic shutdown may be too tight for 'optimal' outcome -Minneapolis Fed research
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP quarterly iron ore output rises, backs key production forecast
2TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. : TRADEWEB MARKETS : Announces Launch of Follow-On Offering and Preliminary First Quarte..
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : Virgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapit..
4GSX TECHEDU INC. : GSX TECHEDU ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Be..
5SAP SE : SAP : Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein Continues as CEO, Jennifer Morgan Departs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group