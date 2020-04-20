European Parliament : MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION on promoting innovation in the EU - B9-0142/2020

B9‑0142/2020

Motion for a European Parliament resolution on promoting innovation in the EU

The European Parliament,

- having regard to Article 173(1) and Article 179 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union,

- having regard to the Council conclusions of 29 May 2017 on a future EU industrial policy strategy,

- having regard to Rule 143 of its Rules of Procedure,

A. whereas investment in research and the promotion of business innovation are crucial for the competitiveness and prosperity of the European economy;

B. whereas, in order to achieve smart, sustainable and inclusive growth in the EU, appropriate conditions must be created for investment in knowledge and innovation;

C. whereas there are no EU companies among the top 10 technology companies in the world;

D. whereas in terms of the number of major technology companies, the EU is lagging behind not only the USA and China, but also Taiwan and Japan;

E. whereas EU innovation is encouraged mainly through Horizon 2020, which accounts for only about 7% of the total EU budget;

1. Calls on the European Parliament to increase funding for innovation;

2. Calls on the European Parliament to develop a strategy to promote innovation that would help the EU to catch up with the leading countries in the technology sector.