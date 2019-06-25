European Parliament : NOTICE TO MEMBERS Petition No 0990/2018 by S.H. (Slovak) on the implementation of Council Directive 2003/86/EC on the right to family reunification in Slovenia - PE638.620v02-00

Under Article 8(1), 'Member States may require the sponsor to have stayed lawfully in their territory for a period not exceeding two years, before having his/her family members join him/her'. This latter provision thus provides for a 'waiting period' during which the sponsor must have stayed lawfully in the Member State concerned so that family reunification can take place in favourable conditions resulting from a sufficient degree of integration of the sponsor.

However, in accordance with settled case law, the duration of residence in the Member State is only one of the factors to be considered in the context of the decision about family reunification. Consequently, 'a waiting period cannot be imposed without taking into account, in specific cases, all the relevant factors'2, such as the nature and the solidity of the person's family relationships and the existence of family, cultural and social ties with his/her country of origin. This requirement results from Article 17 of the Family Reunification Directive. Furthermore, pursuant to its Article 5(5), the best interests of minors are to be taken into account in this framework too.

The Slovenian transposing legislation (Article 47 of the Aliens Act) grants the right to family reunification to a third-country national with a permanent residence permit or who has resided in the past year in the Republic of Slovenia on the basis of a temporary residence permit with a validity of at least one year.

The latter period of legal residence based on a temporary residence permit qualifies as 'waiting period' in the sense of Article 8(1) of the Family Reunification Directive.

Slovenian legislation provides that this restriction concerning the period of legal residence does not apply if the sponsor:

is a holder of a Blue Card;

has a temporary residence permit to perform work in the field of research and higher education;

or

has a temporary residence permit on the basis of the assessment of the competent national authorities that the residency is 'in the interest of the Republic of Slovenia'.

Finally, refugees can apply for a permanent residence permit for the purpose of family reunification as soon as they have been granted refugee status (Article 47a of the Aliens Act).

2 Judgment of the European Court of Justice of 27 June 2006, European Parliament v Council, C- 540/03, paragraph 99.