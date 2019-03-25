European Parliament : Notice to members - Petition 0085/2012 by Claudio Carcone (Italian), on the dearsenification of water in the Province of Viterbo - PE 504.245v06-00 - Committee on Petitions

European Parliament

2014 - 2019

Committee on Petitions

8.3.2019

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject:Petition 0085/2012 by Claudio Carcone (Italian), on the dearsenification of water in the Province of Viterbo

1.

Summary of petition

The petitioner asks that steps be taken to dearsenificate the water of all the municipalities of the Province of Viterbo with values above 10 micrograms per litre. According to the petitioner, the towns in question do not take adequate action to purify the drinking water.

2.

Admissibility

Declared admissible on 23 May 2012. Information requested from Commission under Rule 216(6).

3.

Commission reply, received on 30 January 2013

The petitioner expresses his concern for the third derogation granted by the Commission regarding the parameter Arsenic in the province of Viterbo (Lazio, Italy), with a maximum permissible value of 20 µg/l. The petitioner considers that the mayors concerned have not taken any substantial action to solve this problem, except the installation of paid drinking fountain systems, and also that only the installation of de-arsenification systems would result in values below the 10 µg/l threshold in the Directive.

According to the information provided by Italy in the 2012 Progress Report (required by the Commission's Decision for a third Derogation C(2011) 2014), the parametric value for Arsenic in the province of Viterbo was within the limits granted by the Commission under the third Derogation, namely 20 µg/l. A remedial action plan was also proposed and its implementation was due to be completed by the end of 2012.

A new progress report has to be submitted by the Italian Authorities by February 2013, as

CM1179268EN.docx

PE504.245v06-00

United in diversity

stipulated in the Derogation Decision.

Regarding a possible use of EU funds (European Regional Development Fund, Regulation 1080/2006/EC1), as Lazio is a Regional Competitiveness Region, it is not eligible for the co-financing of water infrastructure or treatment, including the installation of de-arsenification systems.

Conclusion

The aforementioned progress report should allow an assessment of the situation after the expiry of the Derogation and further action by the Commission, if needed.

4.

Commission reply (REV), received on 28 February 2015

On the basis of the report submitted by Italy at the end February 2013 and other available information, the Commission services asked the Italian authorities to provide timely information on the implementation of the derogation decisions2 and of the Council Directive 98/83/EC of 3 November 1998 on the quality of water intended for human consumption3, in particular as regards the Lazio Region (ref. EU-Pilot launched in December 2013). In particular, clarifications were requested on the respect of the conditions laid down in the Commission decisions and on compliance with the requirements of the Directive after the expiry of the derogation.

The Italian authorities have responded to the above request in February and May 2014, providing information about all the water supply zones covered by the two derogation decisions.

Based on the analysis of the notes from the Italian authorities and all other available information, in July 2014, the Commission opened an infringement procedure. The Italian authorities have responded in September 2014 and these documents are currently under assessment.

Conclusion

The Commission will decide on the next steps in the procedure depending on the results of the analysis of the replies provided by the Italian authorities.

5.

Commission reply (REV. II), received on 30 June 2015

The assessment of the Italian reply to the letter of formal notice sent within infringement procedure 2014/2125 showed that some clarifications were still necessary, and those were requested from Italy in February and April 2015.

The Commission requested confirmation that all the water supply zones (WSZ) covered by the case are compliant with Directive 98/83/EC on the quality of water intended for human consumption. Should this not be the case, the Commission asked to receive regular updates

1 OJ L 210, p.1, 31.07.2006.

2 Commission decision C(2010)7605 of 28/10/2010 and Commission decision C(2011)2014 of 22/03/2011.

3

OJ L 330 of 5.12.1998, p. 32.

PE504.245v06-00

2/4

CM1179268EN.docx

indicating which WSZ do not yet comply with the Directive, what are the corrective measures in place in each one of them and when compliance will be reached in each one of them.

Conclusion

The Commission will decide on the next step in the procedure depending on the results of the analysis of the Italian reply received in May 2015.

6.

Commission reply (REV. III), received on 29 April 2016

The assessment of the Italian replies of 5 May 2015 and 18 December 2015 to the letter of formal notice sent within the infringement procedure 2014/2125 showed that, although the situation has generally improved, some of the water supply zones (WSZ) covered by the case are still not compliant with the parametric values for arsenic, especially in the Province of

Viterbo.

In November 2015, the Commission asked to receive further clarifications as to which WSZ are still not compliant with the Directive, what are the corrective measures in place and when compliance will be reached in each one of them. The last information received is from December 2015 and is currently under assessment.

Conclusions

The Commission will decide on the next step in the procedure depending on the results of the analysis of the Italian reply received in December 2015. However, the Italian Authorities must keep the Commission informed by sending every three months updates on the progress achieved.

7.

Commission reply (REV. IV), received on 30 May 2018

Further to the letter of formal notice sent within the infringement procedure referred to previously, the Commission sent additional requests to the Italian authorities to be able to follow up on the progress and the measures taken on the ground.

The replies received indicate that the problem has been taken seriously and is being addressed in each and every town or village concerned. Compared to the starting point in 2014, compliance with the parametric values for arsenic in drinking water has been achieved almost everywhere and, where this was not possible, the wells have been closed.

Finding alternative sources of drinking water in some cases took longer than in others but, overall, the infringement procedure achieved very tangible results.

The Commission continues to monitor the situation on the basis of monthly reports to make sure the situation is under control in the most remote villages of the county of Viterbo, which is the only one still concerned by occasional exceedances.

8.

Commission reply (REV. V), received on 8 March 2019

CM1179268EN.docx

3/4

PE504.245v06-00

In January 2019, the Commission addressed to Italy a reasoned opinion for its failure to ensure compliance with the limit values for fluoride and/or arsenic in a number of water supply zones, all located in the province of Viterbo.

The infringement procedure is based on Council Directive 98/83/EC of 3 November 1998 on the quality of water intended for human consumption1.

After receiving the reasoned opinion, Italy has two months to address the grievance, which concerns both compliance with the limit values and the obligation to provide the citizens concerned with adequate and targeted information

1 OJ L 330, 5.12.1998, p. 32-54.

PE504.245v06-00

4/4

CM1179268EN.docx