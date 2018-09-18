European Parliament : Notice to members - Petition 1257/2012 by Savvas Mikropoulos (Greek), on an alleged violation of EU law by the Commission and the Central European Bank in relation to Greece - PE 529.911v03-00 - Committee on Petitions

European Parliament

2014-2019

Committee on Petitions

30.7.2018

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject:Petition 1257/2012 by Savvas Mikropoulos (Greek), on an alleged violation of EU law by the Commission and the Central European Bank in relation to Greece

1.

Summary of petition

The petitioner, who has previously complained to the European Ombudsman, who declared himself without competence to analyse the issue, has now directed his complaint as a petition, at the suggestion of the Ombudsman, by whom it was forwarded to this committee, in which he maintains that the ECB and the Commission have infringed EU law. The petitioner describes in a very detailed manner and with great legal and economic precision the reasons for this lack of respect for the fundamental principles of the Community legal order, under both primary and secondary law. The infringement refers to the measures applied as part of the financial rescue package in Greece.

2.

Admissibility

Declared admissible on 28 January 2013. Information requested from Commission under Rule 216(6).

3.

Commission reply, received on 28 February 2014

The content of this petition is identical to the complaint the European Commission has received from the European Ombudsman on 24th May 2012. On 25th June 2012, the European Commission provided the corresponding answer by means of the empowerment procedure.

The petition claimed that : i) the European Commission in Greece, within the framework of the Economic Adjustment Programme acts outside of its remit; ii) the Hellenic Republic is forced to implement a number of polices and that it does not act freely, and iii) the policies enforced breach a number of Treaties.

CM1160343EN.docx

PE529.911v03-00

United in diversity

The complaint did not raise any question to the European Commission. The complainant urged the European Commission to seize breaching with its policies the Treaties [meaning not clear] and informed the European Commission that he might use his right deriving from article 41.3 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights to claim for the damage that the institution and its employees cause him.

The Commission's observations

The European Commission acts according to articles 121, 126 and 136 of the Treaty on the functioning of the European Union, monitoring the implementation of Council decisions requiring Greece to take a number of measures, and from a specific mandate entrusted by the euro area Member States to perform some tasks related to the loans provided by those MS and by the EFSF.

The Economic Adjustment Programme for Greece supports Greece in its effort to turn the page on years of unsustainable policies and declining competitiveness. Greece needs to remodel large parts of its public administration and to make the country an attractive place to invest and to do business. Decisive steps to return the public finances to a sustainable path can bring the stability which is a precondition to unlock the potential of the Greek economy. The implementation of the programme, including through the mobilisation of existing EU support instruments, is crucial to rebuild confidence in Greece at home and abroad and, by fostering growth, employment and cohesion, to pave the way for a more dynamic, modern, innovative, sustainable and fairer society. The success of this process ultimately depends on the willingness of Greece to undergo such transformation.

The European Commission along with the European Central Bank and the IMF has been involved in discussions with the Greek Authorities on the design of such Adjustment Programme, but the final shape of the latter reflects the agreement between the Lenders and the Greek authorities (through signature by the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Bank of Greece and approval by the Parliament).

The European Commission would like to reassure the Petitions committee that, as the guardian of the Treaties, it monitors the consistency of the measures and the policies of the programme with the acquis communautaire.

4.

Commission reply (REV), received on 25 November 2015

The additional correspondence sent by the petitioner and received by the Commission on 23 February 2015 did not provide any new elements to the file. Therefore, the Commission confirms its position presented during the PETI Committee meeting on 27 January 2015 by Gabriele Giudice, Head of Unit for Greece in DG ECFIN.

5.

Commission reply (REV I), received on 30 July 2018

The additional correspondence sent by the petitioner and received by the Commission on 3 June 2016 did not provide any new elements to the file. Therefore, the Commission confirms its position presented during the Committee on Petitions meeting on 27 January 2015.

However, there is room for mentioning that the economic fundamentals in Greece have improved in recent quarters providing evidence of the success of the implementation of the

PE529.911v03-00

2/3

CM1160343EN.docx

economic adjustment programme of Greece. Economic activity has outperformed expectations in the first two years of the ESM stability support programme: 2017 marked the first year since 2007 with growth over 1% and the first time since 2006 that the economy grew in each quarter of the year. Labour market conditions have also improved in the past years, with employment growing by 0.7 %, 0.5 % and 2.1 % in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively. 2017 also marked the first time that Greece has returned to financial markets since the start of the crisis in 2010, yet another example that the efforts made to modernise the Greek economy are starting to bear some fruit.

On the institutional role of the Commission in the management of the Greek crisis, the Commission would like to inform the petitioner that the European Court of Auditors has conducted a performance audit on this subject and published a Special Report on 16 November 20171. The report addressed 11 recommendations to the Commission that the Commission has accepted and is fully implementing.

1 https://www.eca.europa.eu/en/Pages/DocItem.aspx?did=43184

CM1160343EN.docx

3/3

PE529.911v03-00