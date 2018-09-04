European Parliament : Notice to members - Petition No 0005/2018 by Reiner Schwope (German) on dual residence in the EU and secondary residence requirements for EU nationals in Greece - PE 626.860v01-00 - Committee on Petitions

European Parliament

2014-2019

Committee on Petitions

13.8.2018

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject:Petition No 0005/2018 by Reiner Schwope (German) on dual residence in the EU and secondary residence requirements for EU nationals in Greece

1.

Summary of petition

The petitioner wishes to have dual residence in Germany and Greece. In order to comply with secondary residence registration requirements in Greece, the petitioner has been asked to provide proof of a bank account and funds of EUR 4000. The petitioner is unable to comply with this requirement and believes that it may be an unwarranted impediment of his right to free movement as a Union citizen.

2.

Admissibility

Declared admissible on 19 April 2018. Information requested from Commission under Rule 216(6).

3.

Commission reply, received on 13 August 2018

Article 21(1) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union stipulates that every citizen of the Union shall have the right to move and reside freely within the territory of the Member States, subject to the limitations and conditions laid down in the Treaties and by the measures adopted to give them effect. The respective limitations and conditions are to be found in Directive 2004/38/EC on the right of citizens of the Union and their family members to move and reside freely within the territory of the Member States, available in German at http://eur-lex.europa.eu/LexUriServ/LexUriServ.do?uri=OJ:L:2004:229:0035:0048:DE:PDF.

According to Article 3 of the Directive 2004/38/EC, EU free movement and residence rules apply to all Union citizens who move or reside in a Member State other than that of which they are a national, and to their family members, including third country nationals, who accompany or join them.

According to Article 6 of the Directive, EU citizens have the right of residence on the territory of another Member State for a period of up to three months without any conditions or any formalities other than the requirement to hold a valid identity card or passport. This also applies to third country family members in possession of a valid passport, accompanying or joining the Union citizen.

According to Article 7(1) of the Directive, all EU citizens have the right of residence on the territory of another Member State for a period of longer than three months if they are workers or self-employed persons in the host Member State, or have sufficient resources for themselves and their family members not to become a burden on the social assistance system of the host Member State, or are students in the host Member State, or are EU family members of such EU citizens. Article 7(2) of the Directive provides that this right of residence extends to third country family members, accompanying or joining such EU citizen in the host Member State. Articles 8 - 10 of the Directive outline administrative formalities for Union citizens and their third country national family members.

To the Commission's knowledge, Greece has correctly transposed the above provisions in its national legislation.

The Commission has been provided with only limited information about the specific facts of the petitioner's case and is not aware of the basis upon which the petitioner wishes to register his residence in Greece (e.g. as a worker, self-employed person, someone having sufficient resources for himself and for any family members,…).

Insofar as he would wish to register his secondary residence in Greece on the basis of Article 7(1)(b) of Directive 2004/38/EC, he would be required to comply with the condition of having sufficient resources for himself (and if relevant his family members) not to become a burden on the social assistance system of Greece during their period of residence there, and have comprehensive sickness insurance cover in Greece. National authorities are therefore entitled to undertake checks as to the existence of such resources. The resources do not have to be periodic and can be in the form of accumulated capital.

Conclusion

Based on the facts provided to the Commission, there are no grounds to consider that the actions taken by the Greek authorities to verify compliance with the sufficient resource requirements laid down in Directive 2004/38/EC would be incompatible with Union law. The Commission, therefore, does not see any reason for it to intervene in this case.

