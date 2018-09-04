European Parliament : Notice to members - Petition No 0007/2018 by Andre Kauper (German) on planned obsolescence of light bulbs and other household products sold in the EU - PE 626.861v01-00 - Committee on Petitions

European Parliament

13.8.2018

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject:Petition No 0007/2018 by Andre Kauper (German) on planned obsolescence of light bulbs and other household products sold in the EU

Summary of petition

The petitioner objects to the prevalence of non-reparable products sold in the Single Market, and calls upon the limitation of manufacturers' freedom to produce goods with a strategy of planned obsolescence. The petitioner refers to the example of light bulbs with a limited luminescence duration, and coffee machines made with cheap components which can neither be replaced nor fixed by the manufacturers and resellers. The petitioner is concerned that this manner of production and consumption is neither favourable to consumers, nor to the environment, and will result in the worsening of environmental and climate change problems. He qualifies the commercial practices underlying this trend as cartel-like, and calls upon a new regulatory strategy to protect the consumer and the environment.

Admissibility

Declared admissible on 19 April 2018. Information requested from Commission under Rule 216(6).

Commission reply, received on 13 August 2018

The Commission shares the objective of extending the lifetime of products, facilitating repairs and preventing premature obsolescence of household products. Many actions provided in the Circular Economy Action Plan (COM(2015)614) pursue this objective, and the Ecodesign Working Plan 2016-2019 integrates resource efficiency aspects, such as the assessment of durability and reparability, in particular in the preparation of ecodesign implementing measures for energy-related products, both for new products groups and for existing measures under revision. Product-specific measures will be proposed, in consultation with relevant stakeholders, when a clear return for consumers and society can be demonstrated.

Addressing these objectives consistently requires careful preparation and consideration of the product-specific context, both from a technical point of view (for example functionality of the product, trade-offs between durability and reparability) and from a market and business-to-consumers relations point of view (for example questions of guarantees and liabilities related to repair).

In December 2015, the Commission asked the European Standardisation Organisations to develop a standardisation framework to effectively address the different aspects involved in fostering product design for a more circular economy. The generic standards derived from this work (expected during the first quarter of 2019) will be complemented with product-specific standards, as and when necessary.

The availability of spare parts is already an integral part of the regulatory approach for ecodesign implementing measures, in particular as regards the cost/benefit analysis. Consequently, some ecodesign measures already include provisions on spare parts, together with the provision of adequate product information via manuals, etc.

As part of the implementation of the new Regulation on energy labelling adopted in July 2017

(Regulation (EU) 2017/1369 setting a framework for energy labelling)1, the Commission is also preparing the establishment of a database, comprising information from manufacturers on energy-labelled products.

Furthermore, the Commission intends to study the possibility of a reparability score for consumer goods. The envisaged reparability score may encompass aspects such as availability of spare parts, access to necessary technical manuals, ease of disassembly and quality of after-sales repair services. Where relevant, these elements could be incorporated into forthcoming Energy Labelling measures for specific product groups.

To address the so-called premature obsolescence in the framework of the Circular Economy Action Plan, the Commission is preparing an independent testing programme under the Horizon 2020 Programme for Research and Innovation, to identify issues related to premature obsolescence and ways to address them. The first of two calls for projects was published in October of 20172.

In the framework of Consumer policy, Directive 1999/44/EC on certain aspects of the sale

of consumer goods and associated guarantees3 gives consumers the right to a minimum two-year guarantee that the goods concerned exhibit the quality which the consumer can reasonably expect. Where an item turns out to be faulty or otherwise not in conformity with the contract, the seller must, in the first place, repair or replace it free of charge. Moreover, if a product is proven to have been designed with a limited lifetime and the consumer is not informed about this fact, it could also be considered as an unfair commercial practice under

Directive 2005/29/EC concerning unfair business-to-consumer commercial practices in the internal market4. The Commission has stressed this point in its recent guidance on the application of that Directive. The assessment of the rights stemming from these two

Directives in concrete cases is made by the competent authorities and courts of the Member States, on a case-by-case basis.

In the (amended) proposal for a directive on sales of goods (COM(2017)0637 final - COD(2015)0288), the Commission proposed to extend the reversal of the burden of proof applicable in the context of defective products to two years (from the current six months). A longer period for the burden of proof is a clear incentive to produce higher quality and more durable products.

Conclusion

The Commission is of the opinion that the concerns expressed in the petition are largely addressed in the above-mentioned ongoing initiatives. The Commission would therefore invite the petitioners to take part in the different consultations organised for each of these initiatives and contribute with their experience and suggestions.

Public consultations are announced on the dedicated web page: https://ec.europa.eu/info/consultations_en.

