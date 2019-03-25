European Parliament : Notice to members - Petition No 0328/2016 by Serge Le Quéau (French), bearing 12 signatures, on the exposure of agricultural workers to pesticides - PE 597.363v04-00 - Committee on Petitions

European Parliament

2014-2019

Committee on Petitions

22.02.2019

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject:Petition No 0328/2016 by Serge Le Quéau (French), bearing 12 signatures, on the exposure of agricultural workers to pesticides

Summary of petition

The petitioners, employees, former employees or close relations of employees of a company producing processed agricultural goods, both those who have passed away and those who are ill, were exposed to dangerous chemical products over a period of time without being duly informed by the employer and without adequate protection. They are calling for the resulting health problems (leading to a total or partial work disability and even death) to be recognised, and dispute their mutual health insurance organisation's refusal to pay compensation. They ask that France's compliance with Directive 2009/128/EC on the use of pesticides, Regulation (EC) 882/2004 on animal feed and Directives 98/24/EC and 2004/37/EC on the protection of health and safety of workers be examined.

Admissibility

Declared admissible on 31 August 2016. Information requested from Commission under Rule 216(6).

Commission reply, received on 21 December 2016

Regulation (EC) No 1107/20091 provides the legal framework for the authorisation and control of plant protection products (also called "pesticides"). Active substances, contained in plant protection products, undergo a comprehensive evaluation and peer review at EU level, where all relevant aspects are covered, including protection of human and animal health and the environment. In this process, the European Commission, the European Food Safety

1 Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 21 October 2009 concerning the placing of plant protection products on the market and repealing Council Directives 79/117/EEC and 91/414/EEC. OJ L 309, 24.11.2009, p. 1-50

Authority (EFSA) and the Member States are involved, and their responsibilities are clearly defined in the aforementioned Regulation. Before an active substance can be used in a product in the EU, it must be approved at EU level. The EU authorisation system can be practically considered as the strictest regulatory system in the world in terms of data requirements.

The authorisation of plant protection products is the responsibility of individual Member States and it is a process which takes place at national level. Following the approval of an active substance at EU level, Member States could grant, refuse or restrict the use of a specific product(s), containing this active substance. Before any plant protection product can be placed on the market or used, it must be authorised in the Member State(s) concerned. Member States are responsible for authorising plant protection products and authorisation holders are responsible for labelling their products in accordance with the conditions of authorisation. Plant protection products are chemicals that can have hazardous properties. For this reason, products are labelled with hazard phrases and precautionary statements pertinent to the specific product in order to inform users of the risks associated with the use of these products, and provide instructions for safe use, for example the use of personal protective equipment (protective gloves, respiratory masks). Compliance with these instructions is necessary to protect the health of the user, the environment and the health of the wider population.

In addition, Directive 2009/128/EC1 provides a framework for the sustainable use of pesticides. The implementation of the Directive is the responsibility of the Members States taking into account their national agricultural characteristics. The Directive requires Member States to adopt National Action Plans to set up their national objectives, targets, measures and timetables to reduce the risks and impacts of pesticide use on human health and the environment. Specific requirements deal with the handling and storage of pesticides, the treatment of their packaging and remnants, the disposal of tank mixtures remaining after application and the cleaning of the equipment used.

The Commission has been carrying out audits regarding the implementation of pesticides rules. The audits are followed by published reports including recommendations to the competent authorities to address any deficiencies identified. The two most recent pesticides audits performed in France took place in 20122 and 20153. The audits did not visit the regions mentioned by the petitioners. These audits look at the national control systems, and normally visit two regions in order to verify how official controls are implemented on the spot. During the mentioned audits certain shortcomings were identified regarding controls of marketing and use of pesticides. France submitted Action Plans to address these shortcomings. Most recommendations have already been addressed and some corrective actions are in progress.

As regards dichlorvos, the Commission decided not to approve this substance in 20074. Member States could grant a period of grace to use up the existing stock of pesticides

1 Directive 2009/128/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 21 October 2009 establishing a framework for Community action to achieve the sustainable use of pesticides OJ L 309, 24.11.2009, p.71

containing dichlorvos which had to be as short as possible and expiring at the latest on 6 December 2008.

Furthermore, Directive 98/24/EC1 and Directive 2004/37/EC2 apply in the case where workers are exposed to pesticides which are "hazardous chemical agents" or "carcinogens" and/or "mutagens" in the sense of these Directives. The Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009 should apply without prejudice to these directives3.

The scope of the aforementioned Directives is broad. Directive 98/24/EC lays down minimum requirements for workers' health and safety protection applicable where "hazardous chemical agents" are present or may be present at the workplace. The term "hazardous chemical agent" is defined broadly to mean any chemical agent which meets the criteria for classification as hazardous within any physical and/or health hazard classes laid down in Regulation (EC) No 1272/20084, as well as any chemical agent which, whilst not meeting the criteria for classification may, because of its physico-chemical, chemical or toxicological properties and the way it is used or is present in the workplace, present a risk to the safety and health of workers. Directive 2004/37/EC lays down minimum requirements for workers' health and safety protection applicable to all activities in which workers are or are likely to be exposed to carcinogens or mutagens as a result of their work. The term "carcinogen" is defined to mean a substance or mixture which meets the criteria for classification as a category 1A or 1B carcinogen set out in Annex I to Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008, as well as a substance, mixture or process referred to in Annex I to the directive, as well as a substance or mixture released by a process referred to in Annex I to the directive. The term "mutagen" is defined to mean a substance or mixture which meets the criteria for classification as a category 1A or 1B germ cell mutagen set out in Annex I to Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008.

Directive 98/24/EC applies as general law in relation to the area covered by Directive 2004/37/EC without prejudice to more stringent and/or specific measures laid down in the latter directive. It sets forth a number of general minimum requirements to eliminate or reduce exposure to chemical agents falling under its scope, supplemented by substance-specific provisions in the form notably of indicative and binding occupational exposure limit values, as well as biological limit values. In particular, these Directives establish that the employer must determine whether any hazardous chemical agents are present at the workplace, assess any risk to the workers' safety and health and take all the necessary measures to eliminate or reduce workers' exposure to a minimum. The employer must inform workers of the results of the risk assessment and provide training on the appropriate precautions and on the personal and collective protection measures that are to be taken.

1 Directive 98/24/EC of 7 April 1998 on the protection of the health and safety of workers from the risks related to chemical agents at work (fourteenth individual Directive within the meaning of Article 16(1) of Directive 89/391/EEC), OJ L 131, 5.5.1998, p.11.

2 Directive 2004/37/EC of the European Parliament and the Council of 29 April 2004 on the protection of workers from the risks related to exposure to carcinogens and mutagens at work (Sixth individual Directive within the meaning of Article 16(1) of Council Directive 89/391/EEC), OJ L 158, 30.4.2004, p. 50-76.

3 Recital 47 of Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009.

4 Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 December 2008 on classification, labelling and packaging of substances and mixtures, amending and repealing Directives 67/548/EEC and 1999/45/EC, and amending Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006 (Text with EEA relevance)

OJ L 353, 31.12.2008, p. 1.

Similarly, Directive 2004/37/EC sets a number of general minimum requirements to eliminate or reduce exposure to carcinogens and mutagens, supplemented by substance-specific provisions in the form of binding occupational exposure limit values. Employers must identify and assess risks to workers' health and safety associated with exposure to specific carcinogens and mutagens, and must prevent exposure where risks occur. Substitution to a non or less-hazardous process or substance/mixture is required where this is technically possible. Where substitution is not technically possible chemical carcinogens must, as far as it is technically possible, be manufactured and used in a closed system to prevent exposure. Where this is not technically possible, worker exposure must be reduced to as low a level as is technically possible. This is the minimisation obligation under Article 5(2) and Article 5 (3) of the Directive. The Directive also sets forth the obligation of the employer to take appropriate measures to ensure that workers and/or their representatives in the undertaking/establishment receive sufficient and appropriate training, in particular in the form of information and instructions concerning potential risks to health, precautions to prevent exposure, hygiene requirements, wearing and use of protective equipment and clothing and management and prevention of incidents.

At this point, it is worth underlining that Directives must be transposed by the Member States into their national legislations and that France has notified the Commission of the national measures transposing the above-mentioned Directives.

It is primarily the responsibility of the national competent authorities (normally the national Labour Inspectorate) to enforce the national provisions transposing the EU Directives on occupational health and safety. It is therefore the administrative and/or judicial bodies of the Member States who are primarily responsible for monitoring compliance with EU law.

It should also be noted that the failure by a Member State to fulfil the above-mentioned obligation "(…)can be established only by means of sufficiently documented and detailed proof of the alleged practice of the national administration and/or courts, for which the Member State concerned is answerable"1.

In this regard, the Commission observes that, in the present case, there is no indication suggesting that the petitioners have addressed the competent administrative and/or judicial authorities of the Member State concerned.

In the light of the foregoing, the petitioners are advised to consider bringing the issue before the relevant national authorities, in order to address the question of whether French health and safety legislation transposing the above-mentioned EU Directives has been respected in the case at stake.

Secondly, as regards the issue of the liability of France for failure to take measures to ensure employers' compliance with the obligations set forth in the aforementioned Directives, it can be said that the principle of State liability for loss and damage caused to individuals as a result of breaches of EU law is inherent in the system of the Treaty2 and its scope covers any violation of EU law3. The Commission would recall that the right to reparation in this case

1 ECJ, 12 May 2005, Commission/Belgium, C-287/03, ECR 2005 p. I-3761, para 28.

2 ECJ, 19 November 1991, Francovich and Bonifaci / Italy, C-6/90 and C-9/90, ECR 1991 p. I-5357.

3 ECJ, 5 March 1996, Brasserie du pêcheur / Bundesrepublik Deutschland and The Queen / Secretary of State for Transport, ex parte Factortame and others, C-46/93 and C-48/93, ECR 1996 p. I-1029.

exists where the rule of EU law breached is intended to confer rights upon the individuals that suffered damage or loss, the breach is sufficiently serious and there is a direct causal link between the breach and the damage sustained by the individuals1. Subject to these conditions, the Member State concerned must make good the consequences of the loss or damage caused by the breach of EU law attributable to it, in accordance with its national law on liability.

It follows that actions for the reparation of damage caused to workers exposed to pesticides as a result of breaches of EU occupational health and safety Directives attributable to national authorities should be brought before the competent national judicial bodies.

Finally, as regards the issue of recognition and compensation of occupational diseases, mentioned by the petitioners, it is worth noting that this matter falls under the competence of Member States that are free to decide which benefits are granted and under which conditions. The Commission issued a recommendation concerning the European schedule of occupational diseases2 , which invites the Member States inter alia to:

 introduce the European schedule as soon as possible into their national laws, regulations or administrative provisions concerning scientifically recognized occupational diseases liable for compensation and subject to preventive measures, and

 take steps to introduce into their national laws, regulations or administrative provisions the right of the worker to compensation in respect of those occupational diseases.

It should however be noted that the recommendation is not binding, and consequently it cannot create rights upon which an individual may rely before a national court. However, national courts are bound to take recommendations into consideration in order to decide disputes submitted to them, in particular where they cast light on the interpretation of national measures adopted in order to implement them or where they are designed to supplement binding EU provisions3.

Conclusion

It is the responsibility of Member States to authorise and withdraw plant protection products in their territory. It is equally the responsibility of Member States to ensure that official controls of operators are implemented to enforce compliance with pesticide legislation. The Commission, based on risk assessment, is monitoring the implementation of controls in Member States, which is an ongoing process.

Similarly, it is primarily the responsibility of the national competent authorities to enforce the national provisions transposing the EU Directives in the area of occupational health and safety and the Commission would advise the petitioners to address the issue to the

1 Ibidem.

2 Commission Recommendation 2003/670/EC of 19 September 2003 concerning the European schedule of occupational diseases, OJ L 238, 25.9.2003, p.28.

3 Judgment of 13 December 1989, Grimaldi / Fonds des maladies professionnelles (322/88, ECR 1989 p. 4407) ECLI:EU:C:1989:646, paragraph 18.

