European Parliament : Notice to members - Petition No 0488/2018 by Antonella Formica (Italian) against the plan to expand a landfill and build an anaerobic digestor - PE 636.357v01-00 - Committee on Petitions

European Parliament

2014-2019

Committee on Petitions

8.3.2019

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject:Petition No 0488/2018 by Antonella Formica (Italian) against the plan to expand a landfill and build an anaerobic digestor

1.

Summary of petition

The petitioner decries the pollution caused by non-recyclable and mixed (inorganic and organic) waste from a landfill that has been active since the 1980s in Spiritu Santu, province of Olbia, Sardinia, and has already contaminated the ground and aquifers (resulting in criminal convictions of two mayors in the last ten years). As of May 2018, this landfill is at the heart of an expansion project, promoted by the company that currently manages the site, for the storage of non-recyclable waste. Contamination risk is also linked to the compacting of waste that is then sent to the incinerator, which increases road traffic, as well as to the illegal practice of haphazardly carrying food waste from stores and supermarkets to the landfill without first separating organic content from inorganic waste containers. Environmental damage could also arise from the planned construction of a waste treatment plant known as an anaerobic digester, which would turn organic waste into gases to produce electrical energy. The petitioner underlines the risk of an increase in both leachate and miasma as a result of the planned expansion, which would have inevitable adverse effects on health, the landscape and the environment, given that the landfill is located near a built-up area and not far from tourist attractions and protected areas such as the Tavolara marine reserve; the petitioner also highlights the burdensome costs required to complete the project. The petitioner therefore requests closure of the landfill and reclamation of the land. The landfill would be replaced by small communal dumps in each municipality, which would adopt an aerobic (open-air) system of converting organic waste into quality compost.

2.

Admissibility

Declared admissible on 10 October 2018. Information requested from Commission under Rule 216(6).

CM1179279EN.docx

PE636.357v01-00

United in diversity

3.

Commission reply, received on 8 March 2019

According to Article 13 of Directive 2008/98/EC on waste1, Member States shall take the necessary measures to ensure that waste management is carried out without endangering human health and without harming the environment.

Pursuant to Article 12 of the same Directive, Member States shall ensure the safe disposal of waste.

As regards the disposal of untreated waste, following Article 6 of Council Directive 1999/31/EC on the landfill of waste2, Member States shall take measures to ensure that the obligation to treat waste before disposal, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union ruling, known as the Malagrotta case3, is complied with by landfill operators.

In tune with the Commission's Communication on the role of waste to energy in the circular economy4, anaerobic digesters used for treating biodegradable waste to yield a biogas and a digestate - which can be used as a fertilizer, can replace fossil fuels and chemical fertilisers while diverting biodegradable waste from landfilling, thus avoiding the generation of leachate.

Conclusion

The petition could potentially point to a breach of EU waste legislation and to a lack of legal enforcement by the Italian authorities. However, without further factual data or having examined the case, the Commission cannot take a position on this. Nevertheless, in so far as a breach of EU law would have occurred, the Commission invites the petitioner to refer this case to the regional environmental protection agency in Sardinia, which has the competences and duty to review the matter and take the adequate measures. The relevant national/regional administrative, enforcement and judicial bodies are best empowered to take the necessary actions of redress in such situations. According to the Commission Communication on "EU law: Better Results through Better Application"5, in which the Commission sets out its strategic approach for its enforcement actions, priority should be given to issues pointing, inter alia, to a systemic failure to comply with EU law.

Notwithstanding, the Commission has taken note of this particular case and will remain vigilant for similar situations in the framework of several structural investigations it conducts

1 Directive 2008/98/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 19 November 2008 on waste and repealing certain Directives (Text with EEA relevance), OJ L 312, 22.11.2008, p. 3-30.

2 OJ L 182, 16.7.1999, p. 1.

3 http://curia.europa.eu/juris/liste.jsf?language=en&num=C-323/13

4 COM(2017) 34 final.

5 (2017/C 18/02).

PE636.357v01-00

2/3

CM1179279EN.docx

into the compliance with EU rules of the waste management practices in Italy.

CM1179279EN.docx

3/3

PE636.357v01-00