European Parliament : Notice to members - Petition No 0780/2018 by Hans-Dieter Thiele (German) on the registration of a driving licence - PE 636.365v01-00 - Committee on Petitions

Petition No 0780/2018 by Hans-Dieter Thiele (German) on the registration of a driving licence

04/04/2019 | 10:07am EDT

European Parliament

2014-2019

Committee on Petitions

8.3.2019

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject: Petition No 0780/2018 by Hans-Dieter Thiele (German) on the registration of a driving licence

1.Summary of petition

The petitioner describes the difficulties he has encountered in the modification of his German driving licence in Germany.

2.Admissibility

Declared admissible on 4 December 2018. Information requested from Commission under Rule 216(6).

3.Commission reply, received on 8 March 2019

Directive 2006/126/EC1 provides for the mutual recognition of driving licences issued by Member States based on a European Union model driving licence, and lays down minimum requirements for obtaining them.

However, the specific administrative formalities, such as deadlines for registering licences, remains the competence of each Member State. Furthermore, the Commission has no competence to intervene in an individual case as long as EU law has been correctly transposed into national law. Based on the details provided in the petition, it cannot be deducted that Directive 2006/126/EC has not been correctly transposed.

Conclusion

1Directive 2006/126/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 December 2006 on driving licences, OJ L 403, 30.12.2006, p. 18.

CM1179287EN.docx

PE636.366v01-00

EN

United in diversity

EN

The request of the petitioner falls outside the scope of Directive 2006/126/EC. The EU has therefore no competence regarding the administrative formalities for the registration of driving licences required by national authorities.

PE636.366v01-00

2/2

CM1179287EN.docx

EN

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 14:06:06 UTC
