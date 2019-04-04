European Parliament : Notice to members - Petition No 0820/2018 by Antoine Dominguez (French) on revising the tax agreement between France and Portugal - PE 636.366v01-00 - Committee on Petitions

European Parliament

2014-2019

Committee on Petitions

8.3.2019

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject: Petition No 0820/2018 by Antoine Dominguez (French) on revising the tax agreement between France and Portugal

1.Summary of petition

The petitioner complains about the tax agreement concluded between France and Portugal for the avoidance of double taxation. According to this agreement, income derived from the retirement pension is taxable by the State of the individual's residence. Although the petitioner resides in Portugal, he has worked and payed his social security contributions in France for the last forty years. Therefore, the petitioner perceives the application of the Portuguese tax law to his income as unfair and illogical.

Information

-The petition is not written very clearly;

-See the Council Directive (EU) 2017/1852 of 10 October 2017 on tax dispute resolution mechanisms in the European Union. Member States will have until 30 June 2019 to transpose it.

2.Admissibility

Declared admissible on 12 December 2018. Information requested from Commission under Rule 216(6).

3.Commission reply, received on 8 March 2019

As EU law stands at present, direct taxation falls essentially within the competence of Member States. There is no EU legislation which determines in which State a taxpayer will be taxed if he has tax links to more than one Member State. In areas where no EU secondary legislation is applicable as in the case raised by the petitioner, Member States have the