European Parliament : Notice to members - Petition No 0834/2018 by Sarah Fenwick (Cypriot) on unfairly high prices and overcharging by the electricity authority of Cyprus - PE 637.229v01-00 - Committee on Petitions

Subject:Petition No 0834/2018 by SarahFenwick(Cypriot) on unfairly high prices and overcharging by the electricity authority of Cyprus

Summary of petition

The petitioner complains about the high electricity prices charged by the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC). She alleges that the charges are too many and impose an unfair burden on households and businesses. She claims that the EAC makes almost one billion euro per year, at the expense of consumers and taxpayers, even though it is supposed to be a public service provider.

Admissibility

Declared admissible on 12 December 2018. Information requested from Commission under Rule 216(6).

Commission reply, received on 15 March 2019

The Commission's observations

Cyprus has a small isolated energy system, nearly fully dependent on the import of fossil fuels, currently almost exclusively refined petroleum products. As a result, it is exposed to fluctuations of international oil prices that impact the whole economy including retail electricity prices. There are plans to supply the island with natural gas, which would make the energy sector cleaner and less expensive. The island is currently not inter-connected with any other country, and there is no wholesale electricity market. Cyprus has progressively opened

its electricity market which, as of 1 January 2014, is fully liberalised. However, EAC, the public electricity supplier, operates as a de facto monopoly as no new players already licensed have been put into operation3. Supply prices are regulated by the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA).

Consumer prices for electricity in Member States also include components such as network charges as well as taxes and levies that are influenced by national governments' policies. These add up to, and may significantly increase, the commodity element of the bill. The Commission monitors this through regular contacts with the authorities and stakeholders; for instance through the annual monitoring report prepared by each national regulatory authority (NRA); through the Commission's Energy Prices and Costs reports4 and through the information the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) collects biannually on end customers' electricity prices (separately for energy supply, network charges and taxes and levies).

With regard to the specific case of Cyprus, according to Eurostat5, the electricity price for household customers6 was 0,1863 EUR per kWh in the first half of 2018; that is 1.6% higher than the same period in 2017 but still 7.6% lower than the EU-28 average. The proportion of taxes and levies in this overall electricity retail price was 23.7%; this is noticeably below the EU-28 average of 36.7%. In the case of non-household consumers, even though the total price is the third highest in the EU, the share of taxes is almost three times less than the EU average. Therefore, the official data does not seem to support the claims made by the petitioner, particularly in the case of household consumers.

Moreover, the EU Electricity Directive 2009/72/EC requires7 that NRAs in Member States monitor the market situation, the level and effectiveness of market opening and competition at both wholesale and retail levels, including prices for household customers. It entrusts them with the task of fixing or approving, in accordance with transparent criteria, the respective network charges which should be non-discriminatory and cost-reflective. In addition, the NRAs, together with other relevant authorities, are bestowed with the responsibility to ensure that consumer protection measures are effective and appropriately enforced.

Conclusion

The EU internal energy market legislation and particularly the Electricity Directive 2009/72/EC contains strict provisions on consumer protection and entrusts their implementation and enforcement to the NRAs.

In the light of the above, the Commission considers that the concerns of electricity overcharging and monopolistic practices expressed by the petitioner rest primarily with the national energy regulatory authority (CERA) and the national competition authority (Commission for the Protection of Competition of the Republic of Cyprus) and does not consider an infringement of EU rules to have taken place.

