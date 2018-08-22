European Parliament : Notice to members - Petition No 1052/2017 by G. C. (Italian) on incorrect transposition into the Italian legal system of Directive 2014/52/EU on environmental impact assessment - PE 626.730v01-00 - Committee on Petitions

European Parliament

2014-2019

Committee on Petitions

30.7.2018

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject:Petition No 1052/2017 by G. C. (Italian) on incorrect transposition into the Italian legal system of Directive 2014/52/EU on environmental impact assessment

1.

Summary of petition

The petitioner claims that Directive 2014/52/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on environmental impact assessment (EIA) has not been correctly transposed into the Italian legal system. This Directive amends Directive 2011/92/EU on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment. The Italian State transposed the EIA Directive into its legal system by means of Legislative Decree No 104 of 16 June 2017. According to the petitioner, many provisions in that decree infringe the obligations deriving from the above-mentioned EIA Directive. The petitioner therefore asks the European institutions to state whether European law is being correctly applied.

2.

Admissibility

Declared admissible on 1 February 2018. Information requested from Commission under Rule 216(6).

3.

Commission reply, received on 30 July 2018

Directive 2014/52/EU on EIA1 amends Directive 2011/92/EU on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment. The Directive had to be transposed by Member States by 16 May 2017 and the relevant measures had to be notified to the Commission.

The Italian State transposed the EIA Directive into its legal system by means of Legislative Decree No 104 of 16 June 2017, which was subsequently notified and is currently being

1 OJ L 124, 25.4.2014.

CM1160380EN.docx

PE626.730v01-00

United in diversity

EN

assessed. In their assessment, the Commission services will take into account the remarks submitted by the petitioner.

Conclusion

The Commission will take appropriate steps in case of non-conformity of the notified measures.

PE626.730v01-00

2/2

CM1160380EN.docx